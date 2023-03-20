What Makes Football So Interesting and Popular?

Here are some of the main reasons why football (or soccer to people in certain parts of the world) is so interesting and popular. People love to play football, and they also love to watch games being played.

Take a closer look here at why football is the number one sport in the world. You can also learn more about today’s best Indian sports betting site – 10CRIC10.com, which has a wide range of markets with competitive odds for today’s biggest football leagues.

Why is football so popular?

There are many reasons why football is such an interesting and popular game for both players and spectators. It has a long history and was first played in England toward the beginning of the 18th century. The official governing body of football, the Football Association (FA), was founded in 1863.

Since the early days, there have been several major rule changes. Some of the equipment (e.g., balls, goals) have also changed somewhat over the years, but the game itself has largely remained unchanged.

Over the years, football as a whole has only grown in popularity wherever it has been introduced, and it’s now more popular than ever before. According to reports, football is the richest sport in the world, with a mouth-watering net worth of around $600 billion.

Around 250 million people in over 200 countries regularly play football, and the sport is home to some of the world’s highest-paid sports stars.

Some of the main reasons why it’s so popular are that almost anyone can play the game, and very little equipment is needed. For example, if you don’t have goals, pretty much anything can be used as two goalposts, such as clothes, stones or anything which will show where the goal is. Additionally. if you don’t have a football, anything that slightly resembles a ball that you can kick will do fine.

Football is both exciting to play and watch, especially at the top level, and people of any age and gender can play. It’s an inclusive sport that seems to grow more popular by the day, especially thanks to people like Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe, to name a few.

The rules are quite simple to learn, even the more difficult ones, such as offside, and although it’s a contact sport, it’s not dangerous to play. At the lower levels, football is also relatively inexpensive.

Finally, it’s competitive, a fun and beautiful game, and the games last just 90 minutes (unless there’s additional injury time or extra time). It truly is a global sport for everyone to enjoy.

Where can I bet on football if I live in India?

For anyone living in India looking to place a real money wager on any upcoming football matches, one of the best sites you can turn to is the official 10CRIC10.com sports betting and online casino website. It’s known by many as India’s number one real money gambling site.

Live football betting on 10CRIC is available most of the year.

What football leagues and tournaments can I bet on at 10CRIC?

The main professional football leagues you can generally find betting markets for are the following:

England – Premier League

France – Ligue 1

Italy – Serie A

India – Indian Super League

Spain – La Liga

Germany – Bundesliga

Japan – J. League

Republic of Korea – K. League 1

USA – Major League Soccer

Australia – A-League

Some of the other major tournaments you can bet on as and when they are being held are the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League Conference, the Copa del Rey, and the Copa Libertadores, to name a few.

Can I get a welcome bonus when I sign up to 10CRIC?

Yes. There’s a guaranteed new player welcome bonus for everyone. You can choose between a SPORTS welcome bonus and a CASINO welcome bonus. Let’s start by looking at what you can claim if you sign up to 10CRIC via the sports betting part of the website.

It’s called the ₹1 Lakh Welcome Pack, which means that you can claim up to ₹1,00,000 in FREE MONEY. The 10CRIC Sports welcome bonus is a multi-tiered offer that can be claimed over your first three real money deposits.

No bonus codes are required, and it works in the following way. You can double up on your first two deposits up to the value of ₹30,000, and then on your third deposit, you can get a further 50% match bonus worth ₹40,000. The minimum deposit required is just ₹1,000.

Better still, for those of you who can afford to deposit ₹10,000, the 10CRIC operator will add an extra 10% FREE on top of any matching deposit bonus money you receive. Your new account will also be credited with 10 free spins for the Idol of Fortune online slot machine from Play’n GO.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the 10CRIC Casino sign-up bonus. This one involves you entering a special bonus code into the required field on each of your first three deposits, and it’s worth up to ₹60,000.

You must enter the bonus code ‘BOSSPLAY1’ into the required field when depositing for the first time, ‘BOSSPLAY2’ for your second deposit, and ‘BOSSPLAY3’ for your third deposit.

On your first deposit, you can get up to ₹15,000 in free bonus money with a 150% match bonus.

You can get up to ₹20,000 on your next deposit with a 200% match bonus and up to ₹25,000 on your third deposit with a further 250% match. To ensure you don’t miss out on any of these three deposit bonuses, don’t forget to deposit ₹1,000 or more each time.

What other sports can I bet on at 10CRIC?

If you’re looking for something other than football to place a wager on when you next log in to your 10CRIC account, remember to check out the latest betting markets for cricket, tennis, table tennis, kabaddi, volleyball, boxing, MMA/UF, Formula 1/motor racing, and golf.

You can also bet on Aussie rules football, American football, hockey, ice hockey, swimming, waterpolo, floorball, handball, cycling, darts, basketball, badminton, eSports, curling, snooker, rugby league, and rugby union, to name a few top sports.