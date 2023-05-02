The online gaming industry is an innovative industry that is developing at a rapid pace. New games and gameplay modes pop up daily, and it may be hard to keep up with the many developments at times. Slot machines or Online pokies NZ, as Kiwis refer to them, particularly keep on increasing in number. And with the growing volume of such titles in the market, it is natural for players to try spinners that will bring them the most luck.

The main nuance when it comes to such games is that you are playing against the machine. So, if you are looking for a Eureka moment on ideas to outshine the machine, you probably won’t find one. You can, however, look for the slots that give you higher payouts, as well as those that increase your winning chances. This is why we’ve made a list of the games of this type that offer you the best odds of winning and decent RTP percentages.

The Mega Joker

When it comes to a high payout title with some of the best features in the industry, you probably wouldn’t expect to find a classic-themed slot machine headlining our list. Yet beyond the simplicity of this Netent release is a game that offers the best luck for players looking to push their luck. This release makes you feel like you’ve entered a brick-and-mortar casino and features a maximum coin payout of 2000 in one spin. All these features are impressive but pale compared to the super remarkable 99% RTP that the Mega Joker slot comes with. For greater context, slots with anything above 95% as their RTP are considered to be well-performing.

Game Feature Description Reels & Rows structure 5×3 Paylines 5 Volatility High RTP 99% Release Year 2011

Book of Dead

Featuring a vibrant Egyptian theme, Play n Go’s Book of Dead slot awakens your innate sense of adventure while offering tantalizing wins you can drool on. Our lead character is a young explorer looking to reign in the riches that lie hidden from Ancient Egyptian times. What’s even better is the 250,000-coin jackpot that you could win should things go according to plan for you. The heavy-paying Jackpot should be enough to draw you in, but this feature is also complimented with an impressive 96.11% RTP that should pay you well once you land a win.

Game Feature Description Reels & Rows structure 5×3 Paylines 10 Volatility High RTP 96.21% Release Year 2016

White Rabbit Megaways Slot

Drawing its inspiration from the legendary tale of Alice in Wonderland, the White Rabbit Megaways slot offers a fictitious journey into a rabbit hole that could lead you to brilliant wins. Besides the beautiful design of the game, the main attraction of the game is its 97.77% RTP when a feature drop is added and 97.24% when the feature drop is not relayed. With an equally impressive 248832 ways to win, players can win up to 13000x their wager.

Game Feature Description Reels & Rows structure 5 reels x 2 to 7 rows Ways to Win Up to 248,832 Volatility Medium RTP 97.24%- 97.77% Release Year 2023

Big Bad Wolf

Quickspin’s Big Bad Wolf is based on the big bad wolf and the three cute little innocent pigs. Ardent punters who’ve interacted with lots of slots must have come across this title which was released in 2013. At the time, this title blew up and experienced unprecedented success, becoming one of the software provider’s most successful game releases. However, 10 years later, the game still retains the same allure it had before. Join the little piggies in a 5 by 3 grid structured arrangement, with the game retaining a maximum payout worth 1225x your stake. The most impressive feature of the title is its relatively high RTP which stands at 97.34%.

Game Feature Description Reels & Rows structure 5×3 Paylines 25 Volatility Medium \ High RTP 97.34% Release Year 2013

It Is Time to Catch a Wave!

While your success in pokies is mainly based on luck, there are a few things that you can do to improve your odds of landing fantastic returns. One of those ways is choosing a game that has excellent features and gives you the best chance of turning your spins into wins.

So, if you are looking for slot games that offer you the best of luck, then the ones mentioned above should form a good starting point for you. Then, surround yourself with the best-paying games, and watch luck come your way when you go to spin reels online. Don’t forget to grab casino bonuses whenever they are available, as they will offer you more opportunities to play the games with a trick up your sleeves.