What happened the last time Arsenal faced Shakhtar Donetsk? A deep dive ahead of their upcoming UCL fixture

A look into how things transpired when Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk last met

Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, have now become a regular in the UEFA Champions League. In their second consecutive year in the tournament following their return after almost 7 years, the North London club will be looking to better their results from the last season.

In the new format, Arsenal have won 1 game, and drawn the other, against PSG and Atalanta respectively. They will now welcome Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk on the 22nd of October.

Ahead of matchday 3 in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group stage, here is a closer look at what happened the last time Arsenal faced Shakhtar Donetsk

It’s been almost 14 years since Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk last faced off

Like it’s the group stage this time, Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk last faced off in the 2010/11 Champions League group stage on the 3rd of November, 2010, at the Donbass Arena.

Arsenal took the lead through Theo Walcott in just the 10th minute of the match, courtesy of a Jack Wilshere assist. Just 18 minutes later, Dmytro Chygrynskyi equalized for the home team through a header.

However, just on the stroke of halftime came a double blow. Shakhtar took the lead, making it 2-1, but that was not it, the goal came from the man Arsenal had just sold to the Ukrainian club – Eduardo. After quite a dismal three seasons at the North London club, the Brazilian was sold to Shakhtar. And, besides Dinamo Zagreb, this was the only other place Eduardo really shone.

Although Arsenal kept knocking on the door at times in the second half, the equalizing goal never came. Shakhtar ended up winning, 2-1.

Only 2 of Arsenal’s starting XI that night are still playing

Despite Theo Walcott, Samir Nasri and Nicklas Bendtner being 35, 37 and 36 respectively, it’s been a while since they hung up their boots. The rest of the retired players from that lineup include – Johan Djourou, Gael Clichy, Sebastien Squillaci, Emmanuel Eboue, Jack Wilshere and Tomas Rosicky.

Lukasz Fabianski (via TransferMarkt)

The only 2 players currently active are Lukasz Fabianski, the veteran goalkeeper who plays for West Ham United, and midfielder Craig Eastmond who plays for National League side, Wealdstone.

1 of Shakhtar Donetsk’s starting XI went on to play for Arsenal

Willian – it was a time when he was not even Chelsea’s Willian or Anzhi’s. The Brazilian winger would go on to sign for Chelsea in 2013, and remain an integral part for them until his departure in 2020.

Willian celebrates after scoring for Chelsea. (Getty Images)

He then joined Arsenal in 2020, but was let go after 1 year, despite signing a three-year contract. Willian went on to play for Fulham until 2024, before moving to Olympiacos where he currently plays.