What Bonuses Can You Get by Betting on Football?

Football is the most popular sport, with billions worldwide watching matches. It leads to the fact that lots of people tend to bet on this particular sport.

To attract the attention of new users and to stir up the interest of existing customers, bookmakers make new betting offers. With their help, you can minimise risks and get more pleasure from betting.

It’s worth mentioning that bonus programmes are rarely limited exclusively to a single sport (though that is also possible). Usually, a bonus provided by a bookmaker can be used for betting on different sports and events, including football matches.

So let’s have a look at the most common bonus programmes in the world of betting.

Popular bonus programmes

Today, many bookmakers that accept football bets offer various bonus programmes. There are bonuses for newcomers, usually called welcome bonuses, and bonuses for existing customers, and the most popular of them are:

Cashback;

Weekly deposit bonus;

VIP programmes and some others like enhanced odds, zero margin, etc .

The conditions for receiving bonuses are highly dependent on the bookmaker. However, a few points will be actual for most platforms.

Welcome Bonus

A welcome bonus is provided for a user who registers on a betting platform. Such a bonus can be a deposit and a deposit. A no deposit bonus is given for just registering on a bookmaker’s website or in its mobile app.

It is infrequent, but it allows users to quickly understand the principle of a bookmaker without the risk of losing any real money.

A deposit bonus means you need to top up your account (making at least the minimum deposit) and make a bet. In this case, you can receive either a fixed amount (like “Bet 10 Get 30”), or a certain percentage of your deposit which is usually from 50 to 200%.

Some bookmakers have additional conditions for crediting a welcome bonus like entering a promotional code when registering (if you forget to do it, you do not get your bonus), agreeing to receive an advertisement, inviting a friend, etc.

Also you have to remember that in most cases a welcome bonus is credited automatically, but some betting sites state in their rules that you have to request it from their support service. So, before registering and making a deposit, we advise you to read the conditions for receiving a welcome bonus in advance.

Cash bonuses are rare. Most of the time a welcome bonus is provided as Free bets which then can be used to place bets at the odds and on the markets specified in the terms and conditions during a specified period.

In most cases, you will be able to use the received bonus on any sports event, including popular football matches.

Some platforms that combine a sportsbook and a casino add several free spins to a welcome bonus.

Cashback

Cashback is one of the most popular bonuses for existing customers. So, bookmakers return a certain percentage of all bets lost by a user. It is usually between 2% and 5%, but can reach up to 12%.

This percentage is returned to users as Free bets that can be used on any sporting event, including football matches. You won’t be able to withdraw the cashback to a bank card or e-wallet immediately, but if the Free bet wins, you can have some winnings.

Weekly deposit bonus

A weekly bonus is often provided by those platforms that combine a casino and a bookmaker. It is a form of encouraging users to make a deposit or to bet on certain days of the week (usually Wednesday or Thursday). So, by depositing on these days, for example, you can get from 25 to 100% of this amount.

VIP programmes

The VIP programme is one of the most popular ways to encourage loyal users to bet more. Today there are 2 significant varieties of VIP programmes: those in which everyone can participate and those available only to customers who make big bets.

In the first case, each customer automatically becomes a member of the VIP programme after registration. You place bets and get bonuses, which you can later exchange for various prizes (mostly Free bets). Usually, such VIP programmes have several levels; the longer and more you bet,, the more bonuses you get.

Some bookmakers open their VIP programme only to those willing to spend a lot on their favorite hobby. In this case, you can get such a status by invitation from other VIP customers or support services.

In this case, you get a personal manager, more prizes, and gifts (including gifts for birthdays and other holidays).