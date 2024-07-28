West Ham United vs Aston Villa: Match ticket information, team news and prediction

West Ham United vs Aston Villa is a match that fans of the Spanish top-flight league will be interested in for one reason: the battle between Julen Lopetegui and Unai Emery.

After Atlético de Madrid’s Diego Simeone, Emery is Lopetegui’s second most frequent opponent. Depending on how the season goes, Emery will become Lopetegui’s most frequent opponent.

Now, the reason Spanish La Liga fans will be interested in this match is to see if the former Real Madrid and Spain national team manager still has the former Valencia and Villarreal manager’s number. Of the seven times they’ve faced off, Lopetegui has a record of three wins, three draws and one loss. Five of those games were in La Liga and two of them were in the Premier League when Lopetegui was in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

West Ham fans will be happy that they’re starting their season this way while Aston Villa fans will be worried about this match. The fact that it is at West Ham’s home ground makes it more interesting for the Hammers, who would have had a full pre-season to understand Lopetegui and his methods.

Lopetegui could not ask for a better start to his new job.

Ticket information

While Spanish fans will have one eye on the eighth official clash between Lopetegui and Emery, West Ham fans will go into the game with mixed feelings.

They have not started a new season with a new coach in five years since Manuel Pellegrini was handed the club’s reins in 2018/19. This is why most of them will be quick to get their West Ham United vs Aston Villa tickets ahead of the season opener.

Tourist fans may not be able to get tickets via the official channels and this is where ticket reselling platforms like seatsnet.com come in. The platform has fans willing to part with their tickets for money, which means that other fans who cannot easily access the tickets can afford to be at the match live.

The match will be played at the London Stadium on Saturday 17th August at 5:30 PM UK time.

Team news

Another reason why the West Ham United vs Aston Villa match will be one of the most watched opening day matches of the 2024/25 season is because of both club’s transfer dealings.

Since qualification for the UEFA Champions League, the Aston Villa board have gone all out to sign incredible talent for Emery. At the time of writing, they have already spent nearly £100 million this window officially to add the following players to their squad:

● Ian Maatsen

● Cameron Archer

● Jaden Philogene

● Samuel Iling-Junior

● Lewis Dobbin

● Enzo Barrenechea

● Ross Barkley

They are also about to complete the £50 million signing of Bayern Munich and Barcelona target Amadou Onana from Everton. The Belgian will come in as their club record signing and as a replacement for Douglas Luiz, who moved to Juventus.

They are also linked with João Felix, who spent last season on loan at Barcelona from Atlético. This would be an even bigger coup than Onana, as Barcelona are exploring ways to keep the Portuguese forward.

West Ham, on the other hand, are in the news for one of the biggest signings in the Premier League. N’Golo Kante looks set to return to Europe and the London Stadium is his destination, according to reports. Seeing Kante in West Ham’s Claret and Blue would be a real experience for the club’s fans and all those watching at home.

This is how both teams could line up come their clash at the London Stadium on 17th August 2024:

West Ham United: Areola; Emerson, Kilman Zouma, Coufal; Alvarez, Souček; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Bowen; Antonio.

Aston Villa: Martinez; Maatsen, Torres, Carlos, Konsa; Tielemans, Onana; Bailey, McGinn, Philogene; Watkins.

Match preview

There are many reasons for this game to be exciting, especially for West Ham fans.

The Hammers have not beaten Villa in their last three meetings and now, they’re getting a manager who knows how to beat Villa’s manager or at least not lose to him. But if you stretch their meeting to the last six, you will see that they have the upper hand with three wins, two draws and one loss.

This is what will get the Villa fans worried. They have a three-game unbeaten run going on after losing three straight matches to the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League champions but they have only been able to win once in six games. Now, they are facing a manager who knows how to beat their manager.

As insinuated earlier, the transfer market dealings of both clubs could make a big difference in this opening game.

Maatsen, a Champions League finalist and a Champions League Team of the Season member comes into Villa’s right-back with his attacking and defensive talents while the hottest prospect from the EFL Championship, former Villa academy boy Jaden Philogene comes into Villa’s left wing. Onana and Tielemans will recreate their national team chemistry at the base of Villa’s midfield, while they all work for Watkins to finish their attacks.

However, all of these could be null and void if West Ham manage to land N’Golo Kanté, who is known the world over as being a one-man wrecking crew.

The match looks balanced on paper and all the peculiarities make it one that must be experienced live. Match tickets are selling fast on the clubs’ websites and seatsnet.com.

Prediction

Villa may have strengthened ahead of the 2024/25 season thanks to their involvement in the season’s Champions League. However, if you consider the fact that they haven’t won away to West Ham since 2011, a run that spans nine games without a victory including two draws on their most recent visits to the London Stadium, you will be worried for Emery’s side.

Villa are also in a much better place than the Hammers and are doing well in pre-season. We believe, however, that this will be a balanced match between both sides.

West Ham United 2 – 2 Aston Villa.