West Ham United Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

The Hammers are one of the veteran clubs globally and come in the top 20 of the most valuable teams. In addition, they are among the top 10 highest paying football teams in the Premier League, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of West Ham United Players.

Current West Ham Players Wages and Contracts 2022

West Ham United was formed in 1895 as Thames Ironworks and reformed in 1900 as West Ham United. They initially competed in the Southern League before joining the Football League in 1919 and were promoted to the top flight in 1923. In 1940 they won the inaugural Football League War.

The Hammers have been winners of the F.A. Cup three times and won the European Cup Winners cup in 1965. They are one of the eight clubs never to have fallen below the second tier of English football.

The Club was founded as Thames Ironworks by Thames Ironworks and Shipbuilding Company, foreman and local league referee Dave Taylor and Owner Arnold Hills. In 2010 David Sullivan and David Gold acquired a 50% share in West Ham. On 2 July 2013, Sullivan received a further 25% of shares after restructuring the debt of the Club. However, on 10 November 2021, the Club announced that Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský acquired 27% shares of the Club, reducing the claims of Gold and Sullivan at the Club.

West Ham United’s highest-paid player

Kurt Zouma was West Ham’s highest-paid player in 2021-2022. The French international joined West Ham United in 2021 for £29.8 million, signing a four-year contract and has been a regular for the Club since then. He is the highest-paid player for West Ham, with a weekly salary of £120,000.

Since he joined, He led them to a win in the Europa League over Dinamo Zagreb and a win against the mighty Liverpool.

West Ham United Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Kurt Zouma D 27 2025 £ 62,40,000 £ 1,20,000 – Andriy Yarmolenko F 32 2024 £ 59,80,000 £ 1,15,000 Pro Star Jared Bowen F 25 2025 £ 50,00,000 £ 96,154 PLG Manuel Lanzini M 29 2023 £ 36,40,000 £ 70,000 Hernan Berman Pablo Fornals M 26 2025 £ 35,00,000 £ 67,308 Toldra Consulting S.L Tomas Soucek M 27 2024 £ 35,00,000 £ 67,308 Int. Sport Management s.r.o Issa Diop D 25 2023 £ 34,84,000 £ 67,000 firsteleven ISM Aaron Cresswell D 32 2023 £ 26,00,000 £ 50,000 Unique Sports Group Craig Dawson D 31 2023 £ 22,10,000 £ 42,500 Unique Sports Group Darren Randolph GK 34 2023 £ 21,00,000 £ 40,385 Unique Sports Group Arthur Masuaku D 28 2026 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 Sports Cover Vladimir Coufal D 29 2025 £ 16,00,000 £ 30,769 K2K Sports Entertainment Group Saïd Benrahma F 26 2026 £ 12,00,000 £ 23,077 KDS FM Goncalo Cardoso D 21 2025 £ 12,00,000 £ 23,077 Gestifute Declan Rice M 23 2025 £ 1,56,000 £ 3,000 – Michail Antonio M 32 2025 £ 35,88,000 £ 69,000 Unique Sports Group Jamal Baptiste D 18 2023 £ 39,520 £ 760 After Sports consultancy Conor Coventry M 22 2023 £ 2,80,800 £ 5,400 CAA Base Ltd Pierre Ekwah M 20 2025 £ 93,600 £ 1,800 BS Group Armstrong Oko-Flex F 20 2024 £ 2,86,000 £ 5,500 Wasserman Nikola Vlasic M 24 2026

– – Alex Kral M 22 2024 £ 12,48,000 £ 24,000 K2K Sports Entertainment Group Alphonse Areola GK 28 2022 £ 41,60,000 £ 80,000 Mino Raiola Mark Noble CM 34 2022 £ 26,00,000 £ 50,000 10Ten Football

West Ham United loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Goncalo Cardoso D 21 2025 £ 12,00,000 £ 23,077 Gestifute Conor Coventry M 22 2023 £ 2,80,800 £ 5,400 CAA Base Ltd Alex Kral * M 22 2024 £ 12,48,000 £ 24,000 K2K Sports Entertainment Group Alphonse Areola * GK 28 2022 £ 41,60,000 £ 80,000 Mino Raiola * On loan from another club

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about West Ham United players

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of West Ham United’s main players.

1. Who is the highest-paid player at West Ham United?

As of 2022, Kurt Zouma is the highest-paid player at West Ham United with a weekly wage of £120,000.

2. What is the total team value of West Ham United?

According to Forbes, the total team value of West Ham is around $570 Million as of April 2021.

3. How much do West Ham United spend on total annual wages?

As per Spotrac, West Ham United are spending close to £44 million every single season on player wages

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for West Ham United in their history?

Vic Watson is the all-time top goalscorer with 326 goals.

Vic Watson is the all-time leading goalscorer for West Ham United (whufc)

5. How much does David Moyes earn in a year?

David Moyes has a £3 million a year contract at West Ham United.

