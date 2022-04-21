West Ham United Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

West Ham United are one of the major English clubs. We bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from West Ham United Football Club.
The Hammers are one of the veteran clubs globally and come in the top 20 of the most valuable teams. In addition, they are among the top 10 highest paying football teams in the Premier League, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of West Ham United Players.
Current West Ham Players Wages and Contracts 2022
West Ham United was formed in 1895 as Thames Ironworks and reformed in 1900 as West Ham United. They initially competed in the Southern League before joining the Football League in 1919 and were promoted to the top flight in 1923. In 1940 they won the inaugural Football League War.
The Hammers have been winners of the F.A. Cup three times and won the European Cup Winners cup in 1965. They are one of the eight clubs never to have fallen below the second tier of English football.
The Club was founded as Thames Ironworks by Thames Ironworks and Shipbuilding Company, foreman and local league referee Dave Taylor and Owner Arnold Hills. In 2010 David Sullivan and David Gold acquired a 50% share in West Ham. On 2 July 2013, Sullivan received a further 25% of shares after restructuring the debt of the Club. However, on 10 November 2021, the Club announced that Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský acquired 27% shares of the Club, reducing the claims of Gold and Sullivan at the Club.
West Ham United’s highest-paid player
Kurt Zouma was West Ham’s highest-paid player in 2021-2022. The French international joined West Ham United in 2021 for £29.8 million, signing a four-year contract and has been a regular for the Club since then. He is the highest-paid player for West Ham, with a weekly salary of £120,000.
Since he joined, He led them to a win in the Europa League over Dinamo Zagreb and a win against the mighty Liverpool.
West Ham United Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Kurt Zouma
|D
|27
|2025
|£ 62,40,000
|£ 1,20,000
|–
|Andriy Yarmolenko
|F
|32
|2024
|£ 59,80,000
|£ 1,15,000
|Pro Star
|Jared Bowen
|F
|25
|2025
|£ 50,00,000
|£ 96,154
|PLG
|Manuel Lanzini
|M
|29
|2023
|£ 36,40,000
|£ 70,000
|Hernan Berman
|Pablo Fornals
|M
|26
|2025
|£ 35,00,000
|£ 67,308
|Toldra Consulting S.L
|Tomas Soucek
|M
|27
|2024
|£ 35,00,000
|£ 67,308
|Int. Sport Management s.r.o
|Issa Diop
|D
|25
|2023
|£ 34,84,000
|£ 67,000
|firsteleven ISM
|Aaron Cresswell
|D
|32
|2023
|£ 26,00,000
|£ 50,000
|Unique Sports Group
|Craig Dawson
|D
|31
|2023
|£ 22,10,000
|£ 42,500
|Unique Sports Group
|Darren Randolph
|GK
|34
|2023
|£ 21,00,000
|£ 40,385
|Unique Sports Group
|Arthur Masuaku
|D
|28
|2026
|£ 20,80,000
|£ 40,000
|Sports Cover
|Vladimir Coufal
|D
|29
|2025
|£ 16,00,000
|£ 30,769
|K2K Sports Entertainment Group
|Saïd Benrahma
|F
|26
|2026
|£ 12,00,000
|£ 23,077
|KDS FM
|Goncalo Cardoso
|D
|21
|2025
|£ 12,00,000
|£ 23,077
|Gestifute
|Declan Rice
|M
|23
|2025
|£ 1,56,000
|£ 3,000
|–
|Michail Antonio
|M
|32
|2025
|£ 35,88,000
|£ 69,000
|Unique Sports Group
|Jamal Baptiste
|D
|18
|2023
|£ 39,520
|£ 760
|After Sports consultancy
|Conor Coventry
|M
|22
|2023
|£ 2,80,800
|£ 5,400
|CAA Base Ltd
|Pierre Ekwah
|M
|20
|2025
|£ 93,600
|£ 1,800
|BS Group
|Armstrong Oko-Flex
|F
|20
|2024
|£ 2,86,000
|£ 5,500
|Wasserman
|Nikola Vlasic
|M
|24
|2026
|–
|–
|Alex Kral
|M
|22
|2024
|£ 12,48,000
|£ 24,000
|K2K Sports Entertainment Group
|Alphonse Areola
|GK
|28
|2022
|£ 41,60,000
|£ 80,000
|Mino Raiola
|Mark Noble
|CM
|34
|2022
|£ 26,00,000
|£ 50,000
|10Ten Football
West Ham United loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Goncalo Cardoso
|D
|21
|2025
|£ 12,00,000
|£ 23,077
|Gestifute
|Conor Coventry
|M
|22
|2023
|£ 2,80,800
|£ 5,400
|CAA Base Ltd
|Alex Kral *
|M
|22
|2024
|£ 12,48,000
|£ 24,000
|K2K Sports Entertainment Group
|Alphonse Areola *
|GK
|28
|2022
|£ 41,60,000
|£ 80,000
|Mino Raiola
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about West Ham United players
Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of West Ham United’s main players.
1. Who is the highest-paid player at West Ham United?
As of 2022, Kurt Zouma is the highest-paid player at West Ham United with a weekly wage of £120,000.
2. What is the total team value of West Ham United?
According to Forbes, the total team value of West Ham is around $570 Million as of April 2021.
3. How much do West Ham United spend on total annual wages?
As per Spotrac, West Ham United are spending close to £44 million every single season on player wages
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for West Ham United in their history?
Vic Watson is the all-time top goalscorer with 326 goals.
5. How much does David Moyes earn in a year?
David Moyes has a £3 million a year contract at West Ham United.
