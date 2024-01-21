Ranking Every West Bromwich Albion Player by Wages in 2023-2024

West Bromwich Albion, competing in The Championship, England’s second tier of professional football, fields a diverse squad of 60 players and this article delves into the top 15 earners at West Bromwich Albion, focusing on their wages

The club’s total wage bill for 2023 is £19,834,360 annually, which equates to £381,430 weekly. This significant investment highlights their commitment to maintaining a competitive team while fostering the growth of promising players. West Bromwich Albion’s strategic wage management reflects their ambition to compete effectively in The Championship.

15. Matt Phillips:

Scottish winger Matt Phillips, 32, earns £14,000 weekly, leading to an annual salary of £728,000. Phillips, capable of playing as a wing-back or attacking midfielder, brings versatility and experience to West Bromwich Albion’s flanks, contributing both in attack and defence.

14. Cedric Kipre:

French central defender Cédric Kipré, aged 26, commands a salary of £14,000 weekly, totaling £728,000 annually. Kipré’s defensive abilities, including his aerial prowess and tackling, are vital for the team’s solidity at the back.

13. Brandon Thomas-Asante:

English forward Brandon Thomas-Asante, 24, earns £15,000 per week, which translates to an annual income of £780,000. His versatility in playing across various attacking roles makes him a flexible option in West Bromwich Albion’s forward line.

Tom Fellows of West Bromwich Albion celebrates scoring the first goal with Kyle Bartley during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

12. Kyle Bartley:

English central defender Kyle Bartley, 32, also earns £15,000 weekly, amounting to £780,000 annually. Bartley’s experience and leadership qualities are crucial in organizing the defense and providing stability.

11. Darnell Furlong:

Right defender/wing-back Darnell Furlong, 27, earns £17,000 per week, leading to an annual salary of £884,000. Furlong’s contributions, particularly in wide defensive roles, are significant for the team’s defensive strategies.

10. Conor Townsend:

English left defender Conor Townsend, 30, also commands the same weekly wage of £17,000, which adds up to an annual income of £884,000. Townsend’s versatility in defence and his ability to contribute in wide areas are key to West Bromwich Albion’s tactical flexibility.

9. Josh Maja:

Nigerian striker Josh Maja, 24, earns £17,000 weekly, totalling £884,000 annually. Maja’s striking ability and knack for finding the back of the net make him a crucial element in the team’s attacking arsenal.

Josh Maja walks off the pitch after being substituted during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Luton Town. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

8. Daryl Dike:

American striker Daryl Dike, 23, commands a weekly wage of £22,000, resulting in a yearly salary of £1,144,000. Dike’s physical presence and goal-scoring prowess are significant for West Bromwich Albion’s offensive play.

7. Adam Reach:

Adam Reach, an English player capable of playing as a left wing-back or in various attacking midfield roles, earns £23,000 per week, amounting to an annual salary of £1,196,000. Reach’s versatility and crossing ability make him a valuable asset in both offensive and defensive situations.

6. Jed Wallace:

Jed Wallace, a 29-year-old English attacking midfielder, also earns £23,000 weekly, leading to an annual income of £1,196,000. His creativity and attacking flair are crucial in creating scoring opportunities and providing assists.

5. Nathaniel Chalobah:

English defensive midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, 28, earns £24,000 per week, translating to an annual salary of £1,248,000. Chalobah’s role in controlling the midfield and breaking up opposition plays is pivotal for the team’s balance.

Nathaniel Chalobah of West Bromwich Albion reacts during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Graham Chadwick/Getty Images)

4. John Swift:

John Swift, a 28-year-old English attacking midfielder, commands the same weekly wage of £24,000, totalling £1,248,000 annually. Swift’s playmaking abilities and vision make him a key figure in orchestrating West Bromwich Albion’s midfield and attacking plays.

3. Grady Diangana:

Grady Diangana, a 25-year-old English attacking midfielder, earns £25,000 weekly, amounting to an annual salary of £1,300,000. His pace, skill, and ability to play on both wings make him a significant threat in attacking scenarios.

2. Jeremy Sarmiento:

Ecuadorian attacking midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento, 21, earns £26,000 per week, leading to a yearly salary of £1,352,000. Sarmiento’s agility and technical skills are crucial for the team, particularly in creating chances and manoeuvring through defences.

1. Okay Yokuslu:

Turkish defensive midfielder Okay Yokuşlu, the highest earner in the squad at 29 years of age, commands a salary of £29,000 weekly, totalling £1,508,000 annually. Yokuslu’s midfield dominance, defensive cover, and ability to dictate play are central to West Bromwich Albion’s tactical approach.

Okay Yokuslu of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Read More:

FAQ: