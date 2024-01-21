Ranking Every West Bromwich Albion Player by Wages in 2023-2024

West Bromwich Albion, competing in The Championship, England’s second tier of professional football, fields a diverse squad of 60 players and this article delves into the top 15 earners at West Bromwich Albion, focusing on their wages
The club’s total wage bill for 2023 is £19,834,360 annually, which equates to £381,430 weekly. This significant investment highlights their commitment to maintaining a competitive team while fostering the growth of promising players. West Bromwich Albion’s strategic wage management reflects their ambition to compete effectively in The Championship.
15. Matt Phillips:
Scottish winger Matt Phillips, 32, earns £14,000 weekly, leading to an annual salary of £728,000. Phillips, capable of playing as a wing-back or attacking midfielder, brings versatility and experience to West Bromwich Albion’s flanks, contributing both in attack and defence.
14. Cedric Kipre:
French central defender Cédric Kipré, aged 26, commands a salary of £14,000 weekly, totaling £728,000 annually. Kipré’s defensive abilities, including his aerial prowess and tackling, are vital for the team’s solidity at the back.
13. Brandon Thomas-Asante:
English forward Brandon Thomas-Asante, 24, earns £15,000 per week, which translates to an annual income of £780,000. His versatility in playing across various attacking roles makes him a flexible option in West Bromwich Albion’s forward line.
12. Kyle Bartley:
English central defender Kyle Bartley, 32, also earns £15,000 weekly, amounting to £780,000 annually. Bartley’s experience and leadership qualities are crucial in organizing the defense and providing stability.
11. Darnell Furlong:
Right defender/wing-back Darnell Furlong, 27, earns £17,000 per week, leading to an annual salary of £884,000. Furlong’s contributions, particularly in wide defensive roles, are significant for the team’s defensive strategies.
10. Conor Townsend:
English left defender Conor Townsend, 30, also commands the same weekly wage of £17,000, which adds up to an annual income of £884,000. Townsend’s versatility in defence and his ability to contribute in wide areas are key to West Bromwich Albion’s tactical flexibility.
9. Josh Maja:
Nigerian striker Josh Maja, 24, earns £17,000 weekly, totalling £884,000 annually. Maja’s striking ability and knack for finding the back of the net make him a crucial element in the team’s attacking arsenal.
8. Daryl Dike:
American striker Daryl Dike, 23, commands a weekly wage of £22,000, resulting in a yearly salary of £1,144,000. Dike’s physical presence and goal-scoring prowess are significant for West Bromwich Albion’s offensive play.
7. Adam Reach:
Adam Reach, an English player capable of playing as a left wing-back or in various attacking midfield roles, earns £23,000 per week, amounting to an annual salary of £1,196,000. Reach’s versatility and crossing ability make him a valuable asset in both offensive and defensive situations.
6. Jed Wallace:
Jed Wallace, a 29-year-old English attacking midfielder, also earns £23,000 weekly, leading to an annual income of £1,196,000. His creativity and attacking flair are crucial in creating scoring opportunities and providing assists.
5. Nathaniel Chalobah:
English defensive midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, 28, earns £24,000 per week, translating to an annual salary of £1,248,000. Chalobah’s role in controlling the midfield and breaking up opposition plays is pivotal for the team’s balance.
4. John Swift:
John Swift, a 28-year-old English attacking midfielder, commands the same weekly wage of £24,000, totalling £1,248,000 annually. Swift’s playmaking abilities and vision make him a key figure in orchestrating West Bromwich Albion’s midfield and attacking plays.
3. Grady Diangana:
Grady Diangana, a 25-year-old English attacking midfielder, earns £25,000 weekly, amounting to an annual salary of £1,300,000. His pace, skill, and ability to play on both wings make him a significant threat in attacking scenarios.
2. Jeremy Sarmiento:
Ecuadorian attacking midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento, 21, earns £26,000 per week, leading to a yearly salary of £1,352,000. Sarmiento’s agility and technical skills are crucial for the team, particularly in creating chances and manoeuvring through defences.
1. Okay Yokuslu:
Turkish defensive midfielder Okay Yokuşlu, the highest earner in the squad at 29 years of age, commands a salary of £29,000 weekly, totalling £1,508,000 annually. Yokuslu’s midfield dominance, defensive cover, and ability to dictate play are central to West Bromwich Albion’s tactical approach.
Read More:
- Ranking Every Northampton Town Player by Wages in 2023-2024
- Ranking Every Bristol Rovers Player by Wages in 2023-2024
- Ranking every Carlisle United player by how much they earn in wages in 2023-24
FAQ:
|Who is West Bromwich Albion’s highest earner?
|Okay Yokuşlu is West Bromwich Albion’s highest earner, with a weekly salary of £29,000.
|What is West Bromwich Albion’s annual wage bill for the 2023-2024 season?
|West Bromwich Albion’s annual wage bill for the 2023-2024 season is £19,834,360.
|What is West Bromwich Albion’s weekly wage bill for the 2023-2024 season?
|West Bromwich Albion’s weekly wage bill for the 2023-2024 season is £381,430.
|What league does West Bromwich Albion play in?
|West Bromwich Albion competes in The Championship, the second division of men’s professional football in England.
|How many players are in West Bromwich Albion’s squad?
|West Bromwich Albion has a total of 60 players in their home squad for the 2023-2024 season.