Yolanthe Cabau – Wesley Sneijder Wife, her Family and more

Who Is Yolanthe Cabau? Meet The Wife Of Wesley Sneijder

Yolanthe Cabau is famous for being the wife of former Dutch superstar Wesley Sneijder. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Yolanthe Cabau professionally is an actress. She has been married to former Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder for a long time. Even though the couple’s relationship has been pure and long-lasting, they had their share of down moments. But Yolanthe stood firm during such difficult times beside Sneijder, which suggests the strength of her character.

In club football, Wesley Sneijder is a European champion, Spanish league champion and Italian league champion. In international football, Sneijder almost led his country to world cup glory but fell short of a goal in the 2010 final against Spain. Even though his career is very intriguing, we decided to take a close look at his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Yolanthe Cabau Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 19, 1985 Place of Birth Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain Nationality Dutch-Spanish Residency N.A Partner Wesley Sneijder Job Model, Actress and Television host Instagram @yolanthecabau Height 5 ft 5 in (1.60 m) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother Richarda “Rici” van Kasbergen – mother Xavier Cabau – father Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) €1 Million

Yolanthe Cabau Childhood and Family

Yolanthe was born on March 19, 1985. She doesn’t fancy sharing her private data with public media; instead, she enjoys her life without the press’s intervention. Her father’s name is Xavier Cabau, also known as the ‘king of Ibiza’ because he owned several clubs in the town.

But later, he became addicted to drugs and lost money which influenced her mother, Richarda “Rici” van Kasbergen to get a divorce. She has seven siblings and five half-siblings from her father’s second marriage. She learned to fight for her goals from childhood, and the experiences she gathered made her stronger.

Yolanthe was born in Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain. (Credit: Instagram)

We are on the lookout for more information about her early days; hence we will update the article if we find new facts. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Wesley Sneijder.

Yolanthe Cabau Education

Yolanthe is the kind of person who has an intelligent mind with a beautiful appearance. As she enjoyed studies and was comfortable understanding the logic, she used to be a top student in her class. After completing her high school education, she entered the modelling world.

Yolanthe Cabau career

Yolanthe is an actress. As she is an intelligent lady, she didn’t have any difficulty adapting to the work environment. Her first work: ‘Snowfever’, came out in 2004. She has also worked in ‘Costa’ and ‘Onderweg naar morgen’. She excelled in her role by making complex decisions that simplified the task of the people around her. Sometimes, she stunned her colleagues with her work rate and determination.

Her big break came when she appeared in the ‘Turkse chick’ short film. Her other work includes: ‘Voetbalvrouwen’. Yolanthe has launched her own sports clothing line: ‘Cabau’, which empowers women to do challenging but rewarding tasks in life.

Yolanthe is a renowned actress. (Credit: Instagram)

Yolanthe has also founded a non-profit organization named ‘Free A Girl’, which works in fighting the sexual exploitation of minors.

Yolanthe Cabau Net Worth

Yolanthe has a net worth of €1 Million. As we mentioned earlier, she earned success in the acting industry; as a result, her income also kept rising. We believe she has accumulated a decent sum from her job, but it is nowhere near her husband’s net worth. Wesley Sneijder has a net worth of over $38 Million, primarily representing his earnings from his playing career.

Yolanthe Cabau and Wesley Sneijder relationship

Wesley Sneijder met his wife in 2009 after getting divorced from his previous wife, Ramona Streekstra. The Dutch star was playing for Real Madrid at that time, so it wasn’t pretty hard for Yolanthe to find the love of her life. After going on dates, they found each other very amusing and unique.

They felt comfortable around each other, so they moved in together. After only one year of dating, in July 2010, the duo tied the knot at a grand wedding ceremony. Even though they have managed to keep their relationship intact despite suffering some low moments, in 2019, the cracks started to appear. They haven’t taken a divorce yet, but they are separated.

Wesley Sneijderand his wife, Yolanthe Cabau at their marriage ceremony. (Credit: WWW.BIGPICTURESPHOTO.COM)

Yolanthe Cabau and Wesley Sneijder Children

The duo has one child together – a son named Xess Xava Sneijder, born in 2015. The former Inter Milan legend also has one son named Jessey Sneijder from his wife.

Wesley Sneijder with his wife and children. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Yolanthe Cabau Social media

Yolanthe is one of the most influential WAGs on Instagram due to her large audience. She mostly shares her own pictures, but sometimes she posts photos with her children and friends. Due to her alluring looks and strong fashion sense, fans love to see the content she posts.

FAQs about Yolanthe Cabau

When did Yolanthe Cabau and Wesley Sneijder get married? They got married in July 2010. What is Yolanthe Cabau doing now? She is an Actress How old is Yolanthe Cabau? Her age is 37. Nationality of Yolanthe Cabau? She is Dutch-Spanish. What is Yolanthe Cabau’s net worth? Her net worth is €1 Million.

Read More: