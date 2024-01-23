Ranking Every Watford Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Watford, a participant in The Championship, England’s second tier of professional football, boasts a diverse squad of 72 players and this article explores the top 15 earners at Watford, shedding light on their respective wages.

Watford competes in The Championship, England’s second division of men’s professional football. The team’s comprehensive wage bill for the fiscal year amounts to $22,836,694 annually, with a weekly expenditure of $439,167. This financial commitment underscores Watford’s dedication to maintaining a competitive squad in the challenging landscape of the Championship.

15. Matheus Martins:

Matheus Martins, a 19-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder, earns a weekly salary of $12,193, totaling $634,036 annually. His flair and skill in both right and left attacking midfield positions contribute to Watford’s attacking strategies. Martins’ inclusion in the squad exemplifies the club’s commitment to cultivating international talents for success in professional football.

Matheus Martins of Watford reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Stoke City (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

14. Jeremy Ngakia:

Jeremy Ngakia, the 22-year-old English right defender/wing-back, commands a weekly salary of $12,467, totaling $648,284 annually. His defensive prowess and versatility in right-back and wing-back positions fortify Watford’s backline. Ngakia’s inclusion in the squad reflects the club’s commitment to agile and skilled defenders in the competitive realm of professional football.

13. Ken Sema:

Ken Sema, the 29-year-old Swedish player, earns a weekly salary of $13,700, totaling $712,400 annually. His versatility in the left-wing back and attacking midfield positions enriches Watford’s tactical options. Sema’s experience and dynamic playstyle showcase the club’s commitment to well-rounded players, contributing to their competitiveness in professional football.

12. Rhys Healey:

Rhys Healey, the 28-year-old English striker, commands a weekly salary of $13,700, totaling $712,400 annually. His goal-scoring abilities and experience in the forward position add potency to Watford’s attacking strategies. Healey’s inclusion in the squad exemplifies the club’s commitment to dynamic strikers, enhancing their offensive capabilities in the competitive landscape of professional football.

11. Giorgi Chakvetadze:

Giorgi Chakvetadze, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder from Georgia, commands a weekly salary of $16,440, totaling $854,880 annually. His creative flair and versatility in left central attacking midfield positions enrich Watford’s offensive strategies. Chakvetadze’s inclusion in the squad underscores the club’s commitment to international talents, fortifying their competitiveness in professional football.

10. Wesley Hoedt:

Wesley Hoedt, the 29-year-old Dutch central defender, earns a weekly salary of $17,810, totaling $926,120 annually. His defensive expertise and strategic play contribute significantly to Watford’s backline. Hoedt’s inclusion in the squad reflects the club’s commitment to securing seasoned defenders and fortifying their defensive strategies in the competitive realm of professional football.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND – JANUARY 20: Wesley Hoedt of Watford applauds the supporters following the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Watford (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

9. Francisco Sierralta:

Francisco Sierralta, the 26-year-old Chilean central defender, commands a weekly salary of $19,180, totaling $997,360 annually. His defensive prowess and tactical awareness fortify Watford’s backline. Sierralta’s inclusion in the squad exemplifies the club’s commitment to securing skilled defenders and enhancing their defensive strategies in the competitive landscape of professional football.

8. Mileta Rajović:

Mileta Rajović, the 23-year-old Danish striker, commands a weekly salary of $19,180, totaling $997,360 annually. His goal-scoring abilities and presence in the forward position add potency to Watford’s attacking strategies. Rajović’s inclusion in the squad reflects the club’s commitment to dynamic strikers, bolstering their offensive capabilities in professional football.

7. Jake Livermore:

Jake Livermore, the experienced 33-year-old English player, commands a weekly salary of $20,550, totalling $1,068,600 annually. His versatility in central defence and defensive midfield positions adds resilience to Watford’s squad. Livermore’s inclusion reflects the club’s commitment to seasoned players, contributing to their competitiveness in the demanding landscape of professional football.

6. Edo Kayembe:

Edo Kayembe, the 24-year-old defensive midfielder from DR Congo, commands a weekly salary of $21,920, totalling $1,139,840 annually. His robust presence and strategic play in the defensive midfield position provide stability to Watford. Kayembe’s inclusion underscores the club’s commitment to versatile and skilled players in the competitive realm of professional football.

5. Ismaël Koné:

Ismaël Koné, the 21-year-old Canadian midfielder, earns a weekly salary of $21,920, totalling $1,139,840 annually. His adeptness in both defensive and central attacking midfield positions enriches Watford’s tactical versatility. Koné’s inclusion in the squad reflects the club’s commitment to cultivating diverse talents and enhancing their competitiveness in professional football.

Ismael Kone of Canada in action during the international friendly match between Japan and Canada (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

4. Daniel Bachmann:

Daniel Bachmann, the 28-year-old Austrian goalkeeper, commands a weekly salary of $30,140, totalling $1,567,280 annually. His reliable shot-stopping abilities and command of the goal contribute significantly to Watford’s defensive strength. Bachmann’s inclusion in the squad highlights the club’s commitment to securing skilled goalkeepers for success in professional football.

3. Thomas Ince:

Thomas Ince, the 31-year-old English attacking midfielder, commands a weekly salary of $36,990, totalling $1,923,480 annually. His experience and creative flair in right, left, and central attacking midfield positions enhance Watford’s offensive strategies. Ince’s inclusion reflects the club’s commitment to seasoned players, contributing to their competitiveness in professional football.

2. Imrân Louza:

Imrân Louza, the 24-year-old French midfielder, earns a weekly salary of $42,470, totalling $2,208,440 annually. His prowess in both defensive and central attacking midfield roles adds versatility to Watford’s midfield. Louza’s inclusion in the squad exemplifies the club’s commitment to cultivating dynamic talents and enhancing their competitiveness in professional football.

1. Jamal Lewis:

Jamal Lewis, the 25-year-old Northern Irish player, commands a weekly salary of $68,500, totalling $3,562,000 annually. His versatility in left-back, wing-back, and left-attacking midfield positions enriches Watford’s tactical options. Lewis’ inclusion in the squad reflects the club’s commitment to securing impactful and multi-faceted players for success in professional football.

Jamal Lewis of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Read More:

FAQ: