Watford Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Watford are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Watford FC.

The Hornets are one of the veteran clubs in the Premier League and one of the most valuable teams in the Premier League. However, they are one of the average paying football teams in the Premier League, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the player’s wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Watford F.C. 

Contents hide
1 Current Watford Players Wages and Contracts 2022
2 Watford’s highest-paid player
3 Watford Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
4 Watford loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
5 FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Watford

Current Watford Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Watford F.C are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. They joined the football league in 1920 and rose from the fourth tier to the first. They have a long-standing rivalry with nearby club Luton Town.

Watford Player Wages 2022
Watford Players Wages 2022 (Peakpx)

The club claimed its foundation in 1881, aligned with Watford Rovers and was established as Watford Football Club in 1898. The team first competed in the FA Cup in the 1886-87 season and won the County Cup for the first time. Watford has an estimated value worth £133million.

Watford’s highest-paid player 

Moussa Sissoko is the highest-paid player for Watford, with a yearly salary of £ 41,60,000 and a weekly wage of £ 80,000. The French International plays as a box-to-box midfielder. He made his professional debut with Toulouse. 

Sissoko: 'We Are Working Hard To Improve' - Watford FC
Moussa Sissoko is the highest-paid player for Watford (Watford FC)

After an excellent 5-year season at Tottenham Hotspur, he played in the final of the UEFA Champions League. He joined Watford on 27 August 2021 on a two-year contract. He made his debut against Tottenham Hotspur.

Watford Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Moussa Sissoko M 32 2023 £ 41,60,000 £ 80,000
Ismaila Sarr F 24 2024 £ 32,76,000 £ 63,000 Wasserman
Danny Rose D 31 2023 £ 31,20,000 £ 60,000 CAA Base Ltd
Dan Gosling M 32 2023 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 Kick & Law
Adam Masina D 28 2023 £ 14,56,000 £ 28,000 Riccardo Calleri
William Troost-Ekong D 28 2025 £ 14,30,000 £ 27,500 SEG
Craig Cathcart D 33 2023 £ 11,96,000 £ 23,000
Kiko Femenia D 31 2024 £ 11,70,000 £ 22,500 Goal Management
Adalberto Peñaranda F 24 2023 £ 9,36,000 £ 18,000
Rob Elliot GK 36 2023 £ 8,50,000 £ 16,346 Refuel Performance Management
Ken Sema M 28 2023 £ 7,80,000 £ 15,000 HCM Sports Management
Joao Pedro F 20 2025 £ 6,50,000 £ 12,500
Daniel Bachmann GK 27 2024 £ 1,69,000 £ 3,250 Triple S Sports
Pontus Dahlberg GK 23 2025 £ 1,56,000 £ 3,000 Unique Sports Group
Jeremy Ngakia D 21 2024 £ 1,30,000 £ 2,500
Kwadwo Baah F 19 2026 YMU Group
Samir de Souza Santos D 27 2025 TFM Agency
Tom Dele-Bashiru M 22 2025 Wonder Sports
Ashley Fletcher F 26 2026
Samuel Kalu F 24 2025 DW Sports Management
Hassane Kamara D 28 2025
Edo Kayembe M 23 2026 Creative & Management Group
Joshua King F 30 2023 ROGON
Imran Louza M 23 2026 Creative & Management Group
Maduka Okoye GK 22 2027 Prime11
Mattie Pollock D 20 2026 YMU Group

Watford loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Adalberto Peñaranda F 24 2023 £ 9,36,000 £ 18,000
Pontus Dahlberg GK 23 2025 £ 1,56,000 £ 3,000 Unique Sports Group
Maduka Okoye GK 22 2027 Prime11
Philip Zinckernagel Right Winger 27 2026 Pini Zahavi
Ignacio Pussetto Centre-Forward 26 2024 £ 14,04,000 £ 27,000 MVP Group
Andre Gray Centre-Forward 30 £ 36,40,000 £ 70,000 Wasserman
Ashley Fletcher Centre-Forward 26 2026 £ 6,76,000 £ 13,000
Tom Dele-Bashiru Central Midfield 22 2025 Wonder Sports
Yaser Asprilla Attacking Midfield 18
Jorge Segura Centre-Back 25 2022 £ 4,21,200 £ 8,100
Mattie Pollock Centre-Back 20 2026 YMU Group

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Watford

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Watford’s main players.

  1. Who is the highest-paid player at Watford?

As of 2022, Moussa Sissoko is the highest-paid player at Watford with a weekly wage of £80,000.

2. What is the total team value of Watford FC?

The total team value of Watford is around £133 million (approx).

3. How much does Watford spend on total annual wages?

Watford are spending close to £40 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Watford in their history?

Luther Blissett is the all-time top goalscorer with 70 goals.

Luther Blissett: Watford legend opposes renaming colonial roads - BBC News
Luther Blissett is the all-time top goalscorer for Watford (BBC)

5. How much does Roy Hodgson earn in a year?

Roy Hodgson has a £4.5 million a year contract at Watford.

Read More:

Written by SUDIP TALUKDER

Moussa SissokoRoy HodgsonWatford F.c

Southampton

Southampton Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

PSG Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents