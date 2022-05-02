Watford Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Watford are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Watford FC.
The Hornets are one of the veteran clubs in the Premier League and one of the most valuable teams in the Premier League. However, they are one of the average paying football teams in the Premier League, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the player’s wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Watford F.C.
Current Watford Players Wages and Contracts 2022
Watford F.C are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. They joined the football league in 1920 and rose from the fourth tier to the first. They have a long-standing rivalry with nearby club Luton Town.
The club claimed its foundation in 1881, aligned with Watford Rovers and was established as Watford Football Club in 1898. The team first competed in the FA Cup in the 1886-87 season and won the County Cup for the first time. Watford has an estimated value worth £133million.
Watford’s highest-paid player
Moussa Sissoko is the highest-paid player for Watford, with a yearly salary of £ 41,60,000 and a weekly wage of £ 80,000. The French International plays as a box-to-box midfielder. He made his professional debut with Toulouse.
After an excellent 5-year season at Tottenham Hotspur, he played in the final of the UEFA Champions League. He joined Watford on 27 August 2021 on a two-year contract. He made his debut against Tottenham Hotspur.
Watford Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Moussa Sissoko
|M
|32
|2023
|£ 41,60,000
|£ 80,000
|–
|Ismaila Sarr
|F
|24
|2024
|£ 32,76,000
|£ 63,000
|Wasserman
|Danny Rose
|D
|31
|2023
|£ 31,20,000
|£ 60,000
|CAA Base Ltd
|Dan Gosling
|M
|32
|2023
|£ 18,20,000
|£ 35,000
|Kick & Law
|Adam Masina
|D
|28
|2023
|£ 14,56,000
|£ 28,000
|Riccardo Calleri
|William Troost-Ekong
|D
|28
|2025
|£ 14,30,000
|£ 27,500
|SEG
|Craig Cathcart
|D
|33
|2023
|£ 11,96,000
|£ 23,000
|Kiko Femenia
|D
|31
|2024
|£ 11,70,000
|£ 22,500
|Goal Management
|Adalberto Peñaranda
|F
|24
|2023
|£ 9,36,000
|£ 18,000
|–
|Rob Elliot
|GK
|36
|2023
|£ 8,50,000
|£ 16,346
|Refuel Performance Management
|Ken Sema
|M
|28
|2023
|£ 7,80,000
|£ 15,000
|HCM Sports Management
|Joao Pedro
|F
|20
|2025
|£ 6,50,000
|£ 12,500
|–
|Daniel Bachmann
|GK
|27
|2024
|£ 1,69,000
|£ 3,250
|Triple S Sports
|Pontus Dahlberg
|GK
|23
|2025
|£ 1,56,000
|£ 3,000
|Unique Sports Group
|Jeremy Ngakia
|D
|21
|2024
|£ 1,30,000
|£ 2,500
|–
|Kwadwo Baah
|F
|19
|2026
|–
|–
|YMU Group
|Samir de Souza Santos
|D
|27
|2025
|–
|–
|TFM Agency
|Tom Dele-Bashiru
|M
|22
|2025
|–
|–
|Wonder Sports
|Ashley Fletcher
|F
|26
|2026
|–
|–
|–
|Samuel Kalu
|F
|24
|2025
|–
|–
|DW Sports Management
|Hassane Kamara
|D
|28
|2025
|–
|–
|–
|Edo Kayembe
|M
|23
|2026
|–
|–
|Creative & Management Group
|Joshua King
|F
|30
|2023
|–
|–
|ROGON
|Imran Louza
|M
|23
|2026
|–
|–
|Creative & Management Group
|Maduka Okoye
|GK
|22
|2027
|–
|–
|Prime11
|Mattie Pollock
|D
|20
|2026
|–
|–
|YMU Group
Watford loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Adalberto Peñaranda
|F
|24
|2023
|£ 9,36,000
|£ 18,000
|–
|Pontus Dahlberg
|GK
|23
|2025
|£ 1,56,000
|£ 3,000
|Unique Sports Group
|Maduka Okoye
|GK
|22
|2027
|–
|–
|Prime11
|Philip Zinckernagel
|Right Winger
|27
|2026
|–
|–
|Pini Zahavi
|Ignacio Pussetto
|Centre-Forward
|26
|2024
|£ 14,04,000
|£ 27,000
|MVP Group
|Andre Gray
|Centre-Forward
|30
|–
|£ 36,40,000
|£ 70,000
|Wasserman
|Ashley Fletcher
|Centre-Forward
|26
|2026
|£ 6,76,000
|£ 13,000
|–
|Tom Dele-Bashiru
|Central Midfield
|22
|2025
|–
|–
|Wonder Sports
|Yaser Asprilla
|Attacking Midfield
|18
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Jorge Segura
|Centre-Back
|25
|2022
|£ 4,21,200
|£ 8,100
|–
|Mattie Pollock
|Centre-Back
|20
|2026
|–
|–
|YMU Group
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Watford
Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Watford’s main players.
- Who is the highest-paid player at Watford?
As of 2022, Moussa Sissoko is the highest-paid player at Watford with a weekly wage of £80,000.
2. What is the total team value of Watford FC?
The total team value of Watford is around £133 million (approx).
3. How much does Watford spend on total annual wages?
Watford are spending close to £40 million every single season on player wages.
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Watford in their history?
Luther Blissett is the all-time top goalscorer with 70 goals.
5. How much does Roy Hodgson earn in a year?
Roy Hodgson has a £4.5 million a year contract at Watford.
