Watford Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Watford are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Watford FC.

The Hornets are one of the veteran clubs in the Premier League and one of the most valuable teams in the Premier League. However, they are one of the average paying football teams in the Premier League, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the player’s wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Watford F.C.

Current Watford Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Watford F.C are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. They joined the football league in 1920 and rose from the fourth tier to the first. They have a long-standing rivalry with nearby club Luton Town.

The club claimed its foundation in 1881, aligned with Watford Rovers and was established as Watford Football Club in 1898. The team first competed in the FA Cup in the 1886-87 season and won the County Cup for the first time. Watford has an estimated value worth £133million.

Watford’s highest-paid player

Moussa Sissoko is the highest-paid player for Watford, with a yearly salary of £ 41,60,000 and a weekly wage of £ 80,000. The French International plays as a box-to-box midfielder. He made his professional debut with Toulouse.

After an excellent 5-year season at Tottenham Hotspur, he played in the final of the UEFA Champions League. He joined Watford on 27 August 2021 on a two-year contract. He made his debut against Tottenham Hotspur.

Watford Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Moussa Sissoko M 32 2023 £ 41,60,000 £ 80,000 – Ismaila Sarr F 24 2024 £ 32,76,000 £ 63,000 Wasserman Danny Rose D 31 2023 £ 31,20,000 £ 60,000 CAA Base Ltd Dan Gosling M 32 2023 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 Kick & Law Adam Masina D 28 2023 £ 14,56,000 £ 28,000 Riccardo Calleri William Troost-Ekong D 28 2025 £ 14,30,000 £ 27,500 SEG Craig Cathcart D 33 2023 £ 11,96,000 £ 23,000

Kiko Femenia D 31 2024 £ 11,70,000 £ 22,500 Goal Management Adalberto Peñaranda F 24 2023 £ 9,36,000 £ 18,000 – Rob Elliot GK 36 2023 £ 8,50,000 £ 16,346 Refuel Performance Management Ken Sema M 28 2023 £ 7,80,000 £ 15,000 HCM Sports Management Joao Pedro F 20 2025 £ 6,50,000 £ 12,500 – Daniel Bachmann GK 27 2024 £ 1,69,000 £ 3,250 Triple S Sports Pontus Dahlberg GK 23 2025 £ 1,56,000 £ 3,000 Unique Sports Group Jeremy Ngakia D 21 2024 £ 1,30,000 £ 2,500 – Kwadwo Baah F 19 2026 – – YMU Group Samir de Souza Santos D 27 2025 – – TFM Agency Tom Dele-Bashiru M 22 2025 – – Wonder Sports Ashley Fletcher F 26 2026 – – – Samuel Kalu F 24 2025 – – DW Sports Management Hassane Kamara D 28 2025 – – – Edo Kayembe M 23 2026 – – Creative & Management Group Joshua King F 30 2023 – – ROGON Imran Louza M 23 2026 – – Creative & Management Group Maduka Okoye GK 22 2027 – – Prime11 Mattie Pollock D 20 2026 – – YMU Group

Watford loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Adalberto Peñaranda F 24 2023 £ 9,36,000 £ 18,000 – Pontus Dahlberg GK 23 2025 £ 1,56,000 £ 3,000 Unique Sports Group Maduka Okoye GK 22 2027 – – Prime11 Philip Zinckernagel Right Winger 27 2026 – – Pini Zahavi Ignacio Pussetto Centre-Forward 26 2024 £ 14,04,000 £ 27,000 MVP Group Andre Gray Centre-Forward 30 – £ 36,40,000 £ 70,000 Wasserman Ashley Fletcher Centre-Forward 26 2026 £ 6,76,000 £ 13,000 – Tom Dele-Bashiru Central Midfield 22 2025 – – Wonder Sports Yaser Asprilla Attacking Midfield 18 – – – – Jorge Segura Centre-Back 25 2022 £ 4,21,200 £ 8,100 – Mattie Pollock Centre-Back 20 2026 – – YMU Group

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Watford

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Watford’s main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Watford?

As of 2022, Moussa Sissoko is the highest-paid player at Watford with a weekly wage of £80,000.

2. What is the total team value of Watford FC?

The total team value of Watford is around £133 million (approx).

3. How much does Watford spend on total annual wages?

Watford are spending close to £40 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Watford in their history?

Luther Blissett is the all-time top goalscorer with 70 goals.

5. How much does Roy Hodgson earn in a year?

Roy Hodgson has a £4.5 million a year contract at Watford.

