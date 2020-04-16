Roger Federer has been active on Twitter, engaging himself and the public since the coronavirus lockdown

Roger Federer seemed pleased with some of his fans as they shared funny videos of taking up his quarantine challenge.

The Swiss star shared several fan videos from Twitter. Many fans had responded to his tennis quarantine challenge video that went viral last week.

Roger Federer in action at Roland Garros (Getty)

Federer was also impressed by the efforts of some of his fans. He even retweeted one specific video by saying that it make him “smile”.

The Swiss sensation has been extremely active on Twitter during the coronavirus lockdown, and has often responded to questions and tweets on the platform.

Even other sportspeople, such as Real Madrid Toni Kroos, had taken up the Federer challenge and posted their effort on social media.

Federer had posted a video of himself practising a solo drill. This might have been done to keep people engaged and entertained during these tough times.

This made me smile 😊 https://t.co/LSi79dY8YS — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 16, 2020

It seems to have worked with several fans doing their bit to garner the attention of the Swiss star.

Federer is still one of the biggest players in the world, and even at the age of 38, he isn’t stopping anytime soon.

The Swiss was set to miss the French Open after undergoing knee surgery, however, the tournament has been postponed to a later date.

Others taking up the challenge too

Federer isn’t the only one trying these things in recent weeks. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and other tennis stars have also shared their quarantine challenges.

Most of the tennis fraternity is trying to keep spirits high during this difficult time. Keeping the fans engaged is also a great move, but there is no confirmation when events will return this year.

Wimbledon has been cancelled while the French Open has been postponed to a later date. Hopefully, tennis action returns soon but only when things are safe.