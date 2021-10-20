When Harry Kane finally confirmed that he was staying with Tottenham for the remainder of the 2021/22 season, few Spurs fans expected it to be the end of the saga. The England captain had been linked with a switch to Manchester City for several weeks and the deal only seemed to break down when the two clubs failed to agree on a fee.

Kane made a delayed start to the new campaign and has not looked at his best, especially in the English Premier League where he failed to score in his opening six games. He’s such a prolific striker but has he looked focused and happy after a disruptive summer?

Tottenham’s Main Aims

Having been regulars in the Champions League under Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham now find themselves down in the newly formed Europa Conference League. This underlines the main issue as far as Harry Kane is concerned: A player of his quality should really be playing at the elite level with a side capable of winning silverware.

Spurs’ aim, therefore, is to get back into the UCL via a top four finish but how realistic is that goal? According to the sportsbooks and, specifically, the leading football betting companies affiliated with SBO.net, Tottenham are sixth favourites to finish inside the top four at the end of this campaign.

Ahead of Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal. That’s quite an encouraging endorsement but, having lost three of their first seven league games in 2021/22, there is some work still to be done.

As the season progresses, SBO.net will show any changes to that Top Four market as the updates come in. The panel of recommended sportsbooks will also be accepting registrations should readers want to take their interest a stage further.

A welcome package is available in most places while all good bookmakers should offer a choice of funding options. The potential to live stream football can be found with some outlets and there will be news articles and opinion pieces which could help readers with their decision.

In terms of Spurs’ future success, much could depend on Harry Kane but have the club already lined up his replacement?

Vlahovic In?

Serbian international Dusan Vlahovic is one of the hottest properties in European football right now and there are strong suggestions that Tottenham Hotspur will be making transfer enquiries. The striker has enjoyed a prolific start to the new season, scoring six goals in his first eight games for Serie A side Fiorentina.

Reports also claim that Vlahovic refuses to agree terms on a new contract in Italy so it’s almost certain that he’ll be moved on, possibly as early as January 2022. Spurs have attempted to deny their interest in the player but reports suggest that this is merely a smokescreen and that negotiations could begin very soon.

Kane Out?

If the rumours concerning an approach for Dusan Vlahovic are true, those within the Spurs camp will argue that the Serbian attacker is being targeted with a view to playing alongside Harry Kane. Cynics among the club’s fanbase will, however, feel that the Serbian is being lined up as a replacement.

Kane has been subdued in the league and he drew criticism from a section of the media for a poor performance in England’s 1-1 draw with Hungary on October 12. All centre forwards go through a dry spell but there are those who believe that Kane’s issues are down to disappointment over a failed summer move.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have looked strong in the league with goals raining in from all areas of the pitch. Scoring isn’t a problem for Pep Guardiola’s men but there are few inside the game who would be surprised to see City attempt to land Harry Kane at the end of the 2021/22 campaign – if not before.