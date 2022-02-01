Virgil van Dijk wife Rike Nooitgedagt Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Kids, Family, and more

Who Is Rike Nooitgedagt? Meet The Wife Of Virgil van Dijk

Rike Nooitgedagt is majorly known as the wife of Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Rike comes from a humble beginning. She earned success professionally and climbed the corporate ladder to become a top-notch salesperson. However, There was one time she had to choose between her work and love, and her choice completely changed the course of her life. So read the full article to know more about the Dutch beauty.

Rike Nooitgedagt Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth Breda, the Netherlands Nationality Dutch Residency Liverpool Husband Virgil van Dijk Job Fashion Designer Instagram N.A Height 5 ft 3 in (1.60 m) Weight 52 kg (115 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $200,000

Rike Nooitgedagt Childhood and Family

From what we know, Rike likes to keep a low profile. She is not the typical WAG that enjoys stardom and media attention. For similar reasons, she hasn’t appeared in a lot of interviews. Furthermore, she has chosen not to disclose any information about her early life, father and mother. That’s why we couldn’t find her birthdate. We even don’t know whether she has a sibling. We are still investigating and will update the article as soon as we find new information. So keep checking!

Virgil van Dijk and wife Rike Nooitgedagt during the Ballon d’Or ceremony. (Picture was taken from FirstSportz)

Rike Nooitgedagt Education

Rike completed high school education at a local university. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find out whether she attended university. But from what we know, she was hard working from a young age and didn’t hesitate to take bold steps.

Rike Nooitgedagt career

Rike started her career as a sales associate. Her efforts and hard work helped her to climb the corporate ladder rapidly. She became a fashion sales manager in a short time and made an incredible amount of sales. Professionally she was booming, but her love life needed attention. Van Dijk got an offer from Celtic in 2013, and the Dutch star was convinced to take the step. Rike chose to move with her boyfriend in such a moment, leaving behind all the heights she achieved professionally.

Rike has a strong personality and doesn’t give up on her dreams that easily. She is currently believed to be a fashion designer and earns a decent amount of money.

Rike left her job and moved to Scotland with Virgil. (Credit: Picture was taken from Celeb Pie)

Rike Nooitgedagt Net Worth

Rike’s net worth is believed to be around $200,000, which mainly represents her earnings from a budding fashion designing career. Van Dijk’s annual salary is £11.44 Million has a net worth of $22 Million. The net income of the couple takes care of their luxurious life.

Rike Nooitgedagt husband Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has developed himself into one of the best midfielders in the world in the last few years. The Dutch international started his career with Willem II/RKC Y. His abilities helped him rise through the ranks and become an essential player for the senior team. In 2013, Celtic came in for the defender and for the next two years, Virgil enjoyed a successful spell in Europe. Southampton signed him in 2015, which became an excellent choice for the club as the defender gave some incredible performances.

His career took a huge turn when Liverpool signed him in 2018. Under Jurgen Klopp, he became a ferocious defender that some top Premier League strikers fear to date. His ability in the air and top-notch physicality make him a top central defender. Virgil helped the Reds win the Premier League and the Champions League. He is currently assisting the team in securing significant titles in this campaign.

The couple got married in 2017. (Image: PA)

Rike Nooitgedagt and Virgil Van Dijk relationship

Virgil Van Dijk and wife Rike Nooitgedagt are teenage friends. They have known each other for a long time as they grew up in a close neighbourhood. Soon their friendship turned into a relationship when they felt an attraction. The couple started dating in their teens and continued to stay close. However, in 2013 Van Dijk got a call up from Celtic and keeping his football career in mind, the move seemed to be an entrance to the European elite competition. However, Rike was also doing professionally well, and it was hard for her to leave everything and move with Van Dijk. But she chose to pick her love, and they have been inseparable since. In 2016, the duo finally tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony attended mainly by their close friends.

Rike Nooitgedagt and Virgil van Dijk Children

Virgil van Dijk and wife Rike Nooitgedagt are blessed with two daughters. Nila van Dijk is their first child who came to earth in 2014. The couple welcomed their second daughter Jadi in 2016.

Rike and Van Dijk with their two daughters (Left). (Credit: Calm As You Like website)

Rike Nooitgedagt Social media

As we said earlier, Rike liked to keep her private life away from the public eye. She doesn’t have any social media accounts on the major platforms. However, Van Dijk has an Instagram handle by the name @virgilvandijk, where he posts pictures with Rike.

FAQs about Rike Nooitgedagt

When did Rike Nooitgedagt and Virgil Van Dijk get married? The couple got married in 2017. What is Rike Nooitgedagt doing now? She is a fashion designer. How old is Rike Nooitgedagt? Due to the lack of information, we were unable to find her birthdate. So, we don’t know her age. Nationality of Rike Nooitgedagt? Jessica is Dutch. What is Rike Nooitgedagt’s net worth? Jessica’s net worth is $200,000.

Read More: