Vinicius Junior – Impressive journey from a promising childhood talent to a football sensation takes centre stage in this article within this page, we explore five captivating facets of his life, examining his unique background, key career decisions, philanthropic efforts, remarkable achievements, and the challenges and triumphs that have defined his rise to prominence.

Vinicius Junior is a Brazilian professional footballer showcasing his talents as a winger for the prestigious Real Madrid. Born with the name Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior, though he is affectionately known as Vinicius Júnior or simply Vini Jr. Despite his young age, Vini has already ascended to superstardom, captivating fans with his explosive style and exceptional skill on the field.

Dubbed the ‘Baby Galactico’ by enthusiastic Los Blancos supporters, Vinicius is making waves in the football world with his remarkable abilities and promising future ahead. Here are some intriguing insights into the life of Vini Jr. Vinicius is currently dating Maria Julia Mazalli, and his present net worth stands at 36.4 million euros.

Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and UD Almeria. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)

Vinicius Junior Childhood and Early Influences:

Vinicius Junior’s football journey commenced in 2006 when his father introduced him to Flamengo’s branch offices in São Gonçalo. Initially labelled as a left-back, he hailed from a humble Catholic family and moved closer to Flamengo’s training grounds for easier access. Supported by Flamengo and local entrepreneurs, he transitioned to football, leaving behind futsal trials in pursuit of his passion. In August 2010, Vinicius officially joined Flamengo after successfully passing his football tests.

Rise to Fame:

After joining Flamengo, Vinicius was initially categorized as a left-back based on club documentation. However, his dynamic skills and prowess in front of the goal prompted a positional shift to the left winger. Rising through Flamengo’s ranks, his potential attracted European interest, leading to a €30 million buyout clause in his contract. Vinicius made his debut for Flamengo on May 13, 2017, extending his contract two days later until 2022 with an increased buyout of €45 million. This contract renewal was reportedly linked to his eventual transfer to Real Madrid, with a deal being finalized shortly after.

Top 5 Important Facts About Vinicius Junior:

1) Sold for The Highest Fee for A U-19 Player:

On May 23, 2017, Real Madrid agreed to sign Vinicius for €46 million, with the official purchase slated for his 18th birthday on July 12, 2018, due to FIFA’s minimum age requirement for international transfers. This marked the second-highest transfer fee from the Brazilian league and the largest amount ever paid for a player under 19.

Vinicius Junior player of Real Madrid receives a tribute from Flamengo and Vasco before the match between Vasco da Gama and Flamengo as part of Brasileirao 2023 (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

2) Made His Debut in 2018:

After signing a pre-contract with Real Madrid in 2017, Vinicius officially joined the club after his 18th birthday. Presented as a Real Madrid player on July 20, 2018, he debuted against Atletico Madrid on September 29, 2018, and scored his first goal against Real Valladolid on November 3, 2018. However, his season took a downturn when he suffered a ligament tear during a match against Ajax, ending his season prematurely.

3) Broke Through in the 2021/22 Season:

In his first seasons at Madrid, Vinicius faced criticism for his decision-making and finishing. However, the 2021/22 season saw a remarkable turnaround. He emerged as a standout player, securing 22 goals and playing a key role in winning both the La Liga and Champions League titles. UEFA honoured him as the inaugural Champions League Young Player of the Season.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring their side’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

4) Headed to Qatar 2022:

Vinicius received his first call-up to Brazil’s national team in February 2019 but missed his debut due to injury. He made his senior debut on September 10, 2019, and scored his first goal on March 24, 2022, during a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chile. Now, he’s set to join Neymar and Real Madrid teammate Rodrigo in Tite’s 26-man squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, aiming for glory with the Selecao.

5) Youngest Foreign Player to Score in El Classico:

The El Clásico, a pinnacle of Spanish and global football, embodies the historic rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona. In Vinicius Jr.’s second season at Madrid (2019/20), his goal secured a 2-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu, breaking Messi’s record for the youngest foreigner to score in El Clásico history at just 19 years and 230 days, surpassing Messi’s record of 19 years and 259 days.

Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his third goal during the Spanish Super Cup final football match between Real Madrid and Barcelona. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)

