Viktoria Plzen vs. Hearts: Europa League Qualifying Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

The new format of the Europa League is underway. Viktoria Plzen will be hosting the Heart of Midlothian F.C. from Scotland at the Doosan Arena on the 22nd of August at 7 pm (Czechia local time).

Viktoria Plzen are coming off a 3-0 hammering of SK Dynamo away from home. Goals from Erik Jirka, Cadu and Lukas Kalvach sealed the victory in the league fixture for Plzen.

Hearts, meanwhile are coming off a disappointing defeat against Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup. Goals from Ethan Ross and Dylan Tait sealed the deal for Falkirk.

Team News and Predicted XI

Viktoria Plzen

Viktoria Plzen have a few names missing out due to injury. Lukas Hejda, Christophe Kabongo and Jan Skyora are nursing long-term injuries, and will not play a part in the fixture. The attack is expected to feature Daniel Vasulin and Pavel Sulc.

Predicted XI: Tvrdon; Dweh, Hranac, Jemelka; Kopic, Cerv, Kalvach, Sloncik, Havel; Sulc, Vasulin

Hearts

Steven Naismith (via BBC)

Hearts will be missing a few names. While Frankie Kent featuring in the game is a doubt, Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof will not be featuring in this match. Lawrence Shankland is expected to start up front.

Predicted XI: Clark; Taylor, Kingsley, Rowles, Penrice; Devlin, Grant; Dhanda, Shankland, McKay; Vargas

Match Deciding Duel

Daniel Vasulin vs. Kye Rowles

Daniel Vasulin has been in good form for Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League qualifying stages. In front of him, in the Heart of the Hearts’ defense will be Australian Kye Rowles. The 26-yeard-old center back will be key to thwarting the threat Vasulin possesses.

Viktoria Plzen vs. Hearts Odds

Viktoria Plzen: 1.44

Hearts: 6.25

Prediction

Viktoria Plzen 2-0 Hearts

Viktoria Plzen are the clear favorite coming into the match. With home advantage on their side as well, expect the Czechia club to pull it off against Hearts. A clean sheet for Plzen.