Venezuela vs Canada: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and more.

Venezuela will be the favourites ahead of their Copa America 2024 quarterfinal clash against Canada

Venezuela’s performance in Copa America 2024 have certainly caught the attention of football fans and analysts alike. Their undefeated run in the group stages, culminating in three wins, shows a team that has both resilience and skill, crucial traits for success in such a competitive tournament.

Starting with a tight victory against Ecuador, followed by edging past Mexico, and then a more comfortable win against Jamaica, Venezuela has demonstrated a blend of tactical discipline and the ability to capitalize on crucial moments. Eduardo Bello, in particular, has been instrumental for Venezuela, leading their scoring chart and providing critical offensive thrust.

On the other hand, Canada’s journey to the quarterfinals, despite being less spectacular in terms of goal-scoring, has been marked by grit and defensive solidity. Finishing second in a tough group with a notable win against 2019 finalist Peru and a draw against Chile shows they are a team capable of holding their own against formidable opponents. The performance of LOSC Lille striker, Jonathan David, who has translated his club form onto the international stage by scoring crucial goals, will be key as Canada looks to advance further.

Venezuela will be hoping to continue their surprising and dominant run, leveraging Bello’s goal-scoring form. Meanwhile, Canada will aim to exploit their underdog status to unsettle Venezuela and secure a spot in the semifinals.

Venezuela are scheduled to face Canada at 9:00 PM ET on 5th July at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States.

Team news

Venezuela

Leandro Cufre’s tactical consistency and strategic deployment of his players in a 4-2-3-1 formation have been instrumental in Venezuela’s impressive run in Copa America 2024. By sticking to the same lineup that showed excellent fluidity and attacking prowess against Jamaica, Cufre is aiming to capitalize on the established chemistry and momentum of his team.

In goal, Rafael Romo will continue to provide stability and experience, a crucial component of Venezuela’s defensive setup. The backline, featuring Alexander Gonzalez on the right, Yordan Osorio and Wilker Angel in the centre, and Jon Aramburu on the left.

In midfield, Jose Martinez and Yangel Herrera will be pivotal in controlling the pace of the game and facilitating both defensive coverage and the initiation of attacks. Their ability to distribute the ball effectively and shield the backline will be essential against a Canadian team known for its tactical discipline.

Telasco Segovia, positioned as the attacking midfielder, will play a key role in linking the midfield with the forwards. His creativity and vision will be vital in carving out opportunities for the attackers. On the flanks, Eduardo Bello and Darwin Machis will be expected to utilize their speed and dribbling skills to stretch the Canadian defence and create scoring chances.

Salomon Rondon, as the central striker, will be crucial in utilizing his physical presence and goal-scoring instincts to capitalize on the opportunities created by his teammates. His recent goal against Jamaica would have boosted his confidence, and his experience could prove to be a decisive factor in the match against Canada.

Venezuela Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Romo; Gonzalez; Osorio; Angel; Aramburu; Martinez; Herrera; Bello; Segovia; Machis; Rondon.

Canada

Jesse Marsch has indeed made a significant impact as the head coach of the Canadian national team, guiding them to their first quarterfinal appearance in Copa America history. His tactical acumen and timely substitutions have been key factors in Canada’s success thus far, and it looks like he will continue with a consistent lineup that has served well in previous matches, aiming to capitalize on the established chemistry and understanding among the players.

Maxime Crepeau will continue as the goalkeeper, providing reliability and leadership from the back. In defence, Alistair Johnston will operate from the right-back position, offering both defensive solidity and the ability to join the attack. The central defence will be manned by Steven Vitoria, referred to here as Bombito, and Kamal Miller, whose partnership will be crucial in managing the threats posed by Venezuela’s dynamic attackers. Richie Laryea, maintaining his role at left-back, will balance his defensive duties with his propensity to make forward runs.

In midfield, Jonathan Osorio and Stephen Eustáquio will anchor the central areas, with Eustáquio’s deep-lying playmaker abilities and Osorio’s box-to-box energy creating a dynamic midfield duo. This setup allows them to control the tempo of the game and link up defence with attack effectively.

Tajon Buchanan, introduced as a fresh addition on the right wing, brings pace and creativity, enhancing the team’s attacking width and depth. Jonathan David, positioned as an attacking midfielder, will play a pivotal role with his ability to drop deeper, connect play, and surge forward into attacking positions. Alphonso Davies on the left wing will be crucial with his world-class speed and ability to drive past defenders, creating numerous challenges for the Venezuelan defence.

Up front, Cyle Larin will lead the line as the centre forward. His physical presence and goal-scoring instincts will be vital for Canada as they look to penetrate Venezuela’s defence and capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Canada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Crepeau; Johnston; Bombito; Miller; Laryea; Osorio; Eustaquio; Buchanan; David; Davies; Larin

Venezuela vs. Canada: Key Match Stats

Canada have only won two games against CONMEBOL opponents in the 21st century.

The Jesse Marsche men have only scored one goal in their previous four fixtures.

Venezuela broke their own record in the Copa America by conceding the fewest goals in the group stage, as they only allowed one goal in the 2019 and 2016 iterations.

Venezuela vs. Canada: match-deciding duels

Jonathan David vs Yordan Osorio

Jonathan David’s scoring prowess, recently displayed in Copa America 2024, reflects his critical role for Canada. After a stellar season with Lille where he honed his skills as a lethal finisher, David’s ability to find the net in key moments could be a game-changer for Canada as they strive to make a deep run in the tournament.

Facing him will be Yordan Osorio, a central figure in Venezuela’s defence. Osorio’s responsibility will be to neutralize David’s threat in front of the goal. Known for his strong defensive positioning and ability to read the game and he will play a crucial role in thwarting the Canadian attack. His match-up with David will be pivotal, as his effectiveness in containing David could significantly influence the overall dynamic of the quarterfinal match.

David’s strategy will likely involve exploiting any gaps in the Venezuelan defence, utilizing his quick movements and sharp instincts to get behind the defensive line. Meanwhile, Osorio will need to ensure that he and his defensive partners maintain tight coverage and communicate effectively to minimize the spaces available to David.

Prediction

Venzuela 2-0 Canada

Given Canada’s struggles to find the back of the net with only one goal scored in the tournament and Venezuela’s impressive defensive record, conceding just once, the quarterfinal match indeed presents a formidable challenge for Canada. Venezuela’s combination of solid defence and effective attack makes them a tough opponent. Their ability to maintain defensive solidity while capitalizing on scoring opportunities has been a key factor in their success in Copa America 2024.

Venezuela, with players like Eduardo Bello and Salomon Rondon finding good form, will look to exploit any vulnerabilities in the Canadian defence. Their confidence, bolstered by their performance so far, will be high, and they will likely see this match as a viable path to the semifinals.