Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

MLS’s Matchday 27 will see the Vancouver Whitecaps host the Sporting Kansas City at the BC Place. The game is set to take place on the 17th of July, at 7:30 PM (local time). The Whitecaps will be up against Kansas City who have been struggling with their form.

The Whitecaps have been in quite good form coming into the game. They last beat the St. Louis City SC, a 4-1 hammering away from home. Brian White stole the limelight with his first-half double. Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the second half after Nökkvi Thórisson struck for Louis City in the first half. The final nail in the coffin came when Fafa Picault scored the fourth in injury time of the dying minutes of the game. The Whitecaps are now unbeaten in the last four games, also taking 10 points out of the last 18.

Sporting Kansas City have been rather poor this season. Although they have found form in recent matches, they currently sit 12th in the Western Conference of the MLS Table. They are coming off a win over the San Jose Earthquakes. A 2-1 victory away from home, courtesy of goals from Erik Thommy and Alan Pulido. Riding a two-match winning streak, Kansas City have managed to get 9 points in the last 6 games.

Team News and Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Ali Ahmed had missed the previous few games being on duty at the 2024 Copa America. He is expected to be back in the squad. Tristan Blackmon, who missed the last game due to a sore groin might be back as well.

Predicted XI: Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Utvik; Raposo, Berhalter, Cubas, Adekugbe; Gauld, White, Picault

Sporting Kansas City

MLS, Fussball Herren, USA 2024: US Open Cup FC Dallas vs Sporting KC JUL 10 July 10, 2024: Sporting Kansas City midfielder Erik Thommy 26 during a game against FC Dallas at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS. (credits: David Smith)

Felipe Hernandez who is currently in hot waters over an investigation for alleged betting/gambling will miss the game once again. Logan Ndenbe will be another name missing from the lineup due to an ACL injury.

Predicted XI: Melia; Shelton, Rosero, Castellanos, Bassong; Rodriguez, Radoja, Afrifa; Russell, Pulido, Thommy

Match Deciding Duel

Brian White vs. Erik Thommy will be an interesting striking matchup

Brian White vs. Erik Thommy

The battle of the strikers might decide this MLS clash. Brian White has been in sublime form this season. Netting 12 times with a G/A of 14, White has scored in four straight games, and has done it already once earlier this season.

Erik Thommy, although not as clinical as White, has a G/A of 8 so far. He has scored 5 goals and assisted thrice. It is worth noting that both White and Thommy have scored in the last game and will be looking to continue their scoring form.

Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 Sporting Kansas City

This might be a straightforward affair for the Vancouver Whitecaps. Given that they are hosts as well, they might come away with a rather easy victory over Sporting Kansas City. A clean sheet for the Caps.