Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Houston Dynamo: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

MLS’s matchweek 28 will see the Vancouver Whitecaps take on the Houston Dynamo. The match will take place at BC Place at 7:30 PM (PT) on the 20th of July. The Whitecaps will be looking forward to consolidating their position in the top 4 of the table when they host the Dynamo.

The Vancouver Whitecaps currently sit 4th in the Western Conference table. They are coming off a 2-1 home win over Sporting Kansas City. Having taken the lead through a Robert Voloder own-goal, the Whitecaps found themselves drawing the game when William Agada equalized for Kansas in minute 69. However, just seven minutes later Fafa Picault put the Caps upfront. They now have 2 wins on the spin, and have got 13 points out of the last 18, with four wins and one draw.

The Houston Dynamo, meanwhile, are currently 8th in the Western Conference Table, with 34 points from 23 games. They are coming off an impressive late win over San Jose Earthquakes, away from home. Daniel Steres’ 86th minute winner, ensured that the Dynamo returned with all three points. Dynamo’s form has been quite impressive as well. They have managed to win three of their last six games, drawing two, and losing just one.

Team News and Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps

MLS, Fussball Herren, USA Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Jul 17, 2024 Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Fafa Picault 11 celebrates after scoring a goal against Sporting Kansas City during the second half at BC Place (via SimonX)

Tristan Blackmon who missed the Caps’ last game might make a return after possibly healing fully from a groin injury. Their goalkeeper Joe Bendik is out with an injury as well.

Predicted XI: Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Utvik; Raposo, Berhalter, Cubas, Ahmed; Gauld, White, Picault

Houston Dynamo

Nelson Quinones is the only notable injury absentee for the Houston Dynamo. The Colombian has been nursing a very serious knee injury that he suffered early on in the season.

Predicted XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Steres; Artur, Herrera; Carrasquilla, Bassi, Aliyu; Ferreira

Match Deciding Duel

Brian White vs. Sebastian Ferreira

A battle between the strikers might turn out to be decisive in this fixture. Brian White, especially, has been scoring goals for fun this season. With an impressive haul of 12 goals and 2 assists (G/A 14), he surely has helped the Caps secure important points. For the Dynamo, on the other hand, it will be Sebastian Ferreira. The Paraguayan footballer has quite an impressive haul as well. With 5 goals and 2 assists, he might just prove to be the man to put the away team on the scoresheet.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Houston Dynamo Odds

Whitecaps: 2.05

Dynamo: 3.40

Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Houston Dynamo

While both the teams have been in good form, the home advantage might come in handy for the Vancouver Whitecaps. One can expect the team from Canada to just nick this 2-1.