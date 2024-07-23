Uzbekistan vs. Spain: Paris Olympics Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

Uzbekistan and Spain will kick off Group C of the Paris Olympics 2024 football matchups. The match is set to take place at Paris Saint-Germain’s home ground Parc des Princes at 3 pm local time in France.

Uzbekistan football team might feel the nerves jangling as this is their first-ever Olympic tournament. In fact, they have never qualified previously. They are coached by former Uzbek veteran midfielder Timur Kapadze and will be hoping to create waves in their debut outing.

Spain, on the other hand, will be looking forward to emulating their senior side’s success at the recently concluded Euro 2024. Like other teams, Spain haven’t gone for experienced players aged 23, with the most senior member in the squad being 24 years of age. The team’s recent success could also be a reason for the same. Even youngsters like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are a miss. It is worth noting that Santi Denia is Spain’s coach.

Team News and Predicted XI

Uzbekistan

FC Internazionale v Cagliari Calcio – Serie A Eldor Shomurodov of Cagliari (previous club) Calcio looks on during the Serie A football match between FC Internazionale and Cagliari Calcio. Milan Italy Copyright: xNicolòxCampox

The key man in Uzbekistan’s squad is AS Roma striker Eldor Shomurodov, who also is the captain of the side. They also have CSKA Moscow winger Abbosbek Fayzullaev in attack. The Uzbeks will hope Abdukodir Khusanov remains a rock in the defense.

Predicted XI: Nematov; Mirsaidov, Khamraliev, Khusanov, Yuldashev; Buriev, Kholmatov; Fayzullaev, Jaloliddinov, Odilov; Shomurodov

Spain

Spain, bustling with youth and energy, will be without their key members, in fact even key youngsters. Alex Baena is the sole member of the Euro 2024 winning squad who will feature in the Olympics. He is expected to be a vital cog in the midfield. Other notable members include the Barcelona defense pairing of Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia.

Predicted XI: Tenas; Pubill, Garcia, Cubarsi, Miranda; Baena, Barrios, Bernabe; Lopez, Ruiz, Omorodion

Match Deciding Duel

Eldor Shomurodov vs. Pau Cubarsi

This match might turn out to be a striker vs. defender battle. Eldor Shomurodov, Uzbekistan’s key man, their captain and striker will be the hitman, and has the ability to turn around games. He will be up against the young Pau Cubarsi who is coming off a rather impressive season for FC Barcelona. Cubarsi will look to mature more in this tournament, and put behind valuable experience in his kitty.

Uzbekistan vs. Spain Odds

Uzbekistan: +750

Spain: -370

Prediction

Uzbekistan 0-2 Spain

Uzbekistan might find it very difficult against this young Spanish side. Be it the youth team or the senior team, the Spanish football system just have the basics set right. With strong fundamentals, that give importance to grassroots, Spain’s Olympic Team are in fact one of the favorites to win the gold medal at the Paris games. With a cleansheet a high possibility, expect Spain to score multiple goals in this opening Group C fixture.