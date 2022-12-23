Using Sports Betting Bonuses in Ohio Before the Launch of Sports Betting

Place Some Free Bets

Free bets apply to the first wager you’ll place as soon as sports betting in Ohio is launched. Fortunately, finding sports betting bonuses in Ohio is quite easy and one of the most common options is the free bets.

With free bets, the betting firm covers up to 100% of your first bet if you lose. You can use your free bets on any type of wager, but some firms let you bet on certain games with a free bet.

If your wager wins, then you’ll receive the winnings minus the free bet, which makes sense since they’ll be putting their cash for the bets anyway.

Increase Your Deposit Using the First Deposit Boost

Some sportsbooks will offer up to 100% first deposit bonuses to their clients. Therefore, you should use this opportunity to grow your funds while registering with multiple firms. You may have to wager the bonus a couple of times (playthrough requirement) before being allowed to withdraw it, but it’s worth it.

Unlike most Ohio sportsbooks, BetRivers Ohio has a 1X playthrough requirement. So you are likely to pocket the bonus and some winnings with BetRivers Ohio.

Boost Your Odds

Most sportsbooks pick certain bets and increase the odds above the normal probability.

An odds boost can give you a huge advantage since the implied odds can be bigger than the normal probability. Remember, an odds boost can benefit you if you win, but the probability of winning more can be quite interesting.

Weekly and Daily Promos

To enjoy some of these bonuses, you must keep your account open. After all, most sportsbooks do offer weekly and daily bonuses. These bonuses can help you build momentum, but it will depend on the sportsbook.

Fortunately, most companies will mix these bonuses up to make it easier for you to find a promotion you can enjoy.

Parlay Insurance

Most sports bettors love parlays because of the high potential payout when won. Unfortunately, winning these bets can be quite challenging, which is why they’re quite popular among sportsbooks.

Therefore, if your parlay has more than enough legs, and you lose by one, the betting company will ensure you don’t leave empty-handed. But they have too many requirements, with some requiring a certain number of legs. Others will require you to bet on different sports.

Use Sportsbooks Bonus Codes

Some sportsbooks will ask you for a promo or bonus code when opening a betting account. With these codes, your account will receive a certain amount after opening your account. Unfortunately, some companies don’t offer these codes, so you should read the fine print before using these codes.

For the Buckeyes, this might be the best time to get these promo codes and improve your stake come January.

Try Some New Apps Using the No-Deposit Bonuses

No-deposit bonuses are free bets that don’t require you to make a deposit first. Therefore, you can test the new betting apps using the no-deposit bonuses, and the good thing about it is that you’re allowed to keep your winnings.