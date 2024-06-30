Uruguay will be hoping to win all their group matches when they face USA and secure a place in the Copa America quarterfinal

Uruguay stands on the brink of becoming the second team to secure a quarterfinal berth in Copa America 2024, following in the footsteps of Argentina. Meanwhile, the USA is aiming to bounce back from a humbling defeat to Panama as they seek to cause an upset against the formidable Sky Blue.

USA began their Copa America campaign on a high note with a solid 2-0 victory over Bolivia. Christian Pulisic opened the scoring with a superb goal, and Folarin Balogun added another to seal the win. However, their momentum was abruptly halted by a shocking defeat to Panama, leaving their fate in the balance as they head into their third group match.

The North Americans face a critical juncture: a win is essential to secure their spot in the quarterfinals. A loss or draw, coupled with a Panama victory over Bolivia, would see Panama advance and the USA potentially miss out on the knockout stages.

Uruguay have commenced the tournament with an impressive display of dominance. They opened their campaign with a commanding 3-1 victory over Panama, featuring goals from Maximiliano Araujo, Darwin Nunez, and Matias Vina. They followed this with a resounding 5-0 thrashing of Bolivia, with contributions from Facundo Pellistri, Nunez, Araujo, Federico Valverde, and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Under Marcelo Bielsa’s guidance, La Celeste have showcased their prowess, emerging as one of the tournament’s favourites. Their convincing performances in both matches have cemented their status as strong contenders, and a win against the USA would see them finish atop Group C.

The USA and Uruguay game is scheduled to kick-off at 9:00 PM BST at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Monday 1st July.

Team news

USA

USA face a significant challenge in their crucial Copa America match against Uruguay following a tough game against Panama. Timothy Weah received a red card for a poor foul, leaving the USA to play with ten men. His absence will be a notable setback as Weah has been a pivotal player in the right midfield. Additionally, goalkeeper Matt Turner was forced off due to injury, further compounding the team’s difficulties. Ethan Horvath is expected to step in between the sticks for the final group match.

Without Weah and Turner, head coach Gregg Berhalter will need to make strategic adjustments to the starting lineup. Despite these setbacks, Berhalter is likely to stick with the 4-3-3 formation.

Joseph Scally is expected to return to his position as right-back, providing stability on the defensive flanks. The centre-back partnership will likely feature Chris Richards and veteran Tim Ream, with Antonee Robinson taking up the left-back role. This defensive lineup aims to provide a solid foundation against a potent Uruguayan attack.

In midfield, Giovanni Reyna, Tyler Adams, and Weston McKennie are anticipated to form the central trio. Adams will likely play a pivotal role in shielding the defence and breaking up Uruguay’s attacks, while Reyna and McKennie will look to create and support the forward play.

With Weah suspended, Brenden Aaronson is expected to fill the right-wing position. His pace and creativity will be essential in breaking down Uruguay’s defence. Up front, Folarin Balogun will continue as the main striker, aiming to add to his goal tally in the tournament. Captain Christian Pulisic will take up his usual spot on the left wing, providing leadership and attacking impetus.

Predicted Playing XI (4-3-3): Ethan; Scally; Richards; Ream; Robinson; Reyna; Adams; McKennie; Aaronson; Balogun; Pulisic

Uruguay

With no injury concerns ahead of their final Group C match, Uruguay, under Marcelo Bielsa’s guidance, is poised to field a consistent and dominant lineup against the USA. Having delivered commanding performances against Bolivia and Panama, La Celeste aims to finish at the top of the group, showcasing their status as one of the tournament’s most exciting teams.

Marcelo Bielsa is expected to stick with his successful 4-3-3 formation, ensuring stability and continuity. This approach has seen all players rise to the occasion, playing to their full potential under Bielsa’s leadership. The USA’s absence of key players Timothy Weah and Matt Turner provides an opportunity for Uruguay to exploit and capitalize on.

Nahitan Nandez will continue to hold the right-back position, providing both defensive solidity and forward thrust. The centre-back pairing of Ronald Araujo and Mathias Olivera has been formidable, with Matias Vina occupying the left-back spot, adding depth and balance to the defence.

The midfield will feature Federico Valverde, whose vision and control have been pivotal. Manuel Ugarte will provide a strong defensive shield, while Nicolas De La Cruz offers creativity and dynamism, making this trio a well-rounded unit capable of both defending and initiating attacks.

In attack, Facundo Pellistri will lead from the right wing, bringing speed and flair. Darwin Nunez, positioned centrally, will look to add to his goal tally, while Maximiliano Araujo on the left wing will provide width and crossing ability, creating numerous scoring opportunities.

Predicted Playing XI (4-3-3): Rochet; Nandez, R. Araujo, Olivera, Vina; Valverde, Ugarte; Pellistri, De Arrascaeta, M. Araujo; Nunez

USA vs. Uruguay: Key stats

The USA and Uruguay are set to face each other for the ninth time in the Copa America.

The last meeting between Uruguay and the USA was in 1993, which the Sky Blue won 1-0.

The last time the USA won against Uruguay was back in 2002 in a friendly game.

Match-deciding duel

Darwin Nunez vs. Tim Ream

For his national team, Nunez has been in electric form, scoring two goals in the past two matches. It will make one wonder how the Liverpool star has been turned up for his national side, and the striker’s ball-striking ability is what makes him one of the most lethal centre-forwards currently. The former Benfica star will be ready to cause havoc on the USA defence and will hope to extend his tally in the tournament against the USA.

Ream, meanwhile, will be expected to neutralise Nunez. The centre-back has experience facing elite strikers because he played against them at Fulham, and the USA defence will be depending on him to ensure that Nunez can’t get past him.

Prediction

USA 1-3 Uruguay

The Bielsa men are riding high on form and will be looking to pull another win in their last group game. They have been excellent, and it looks unlikely that the USA will be able to hand Uruguay a defeat in this game. They can only hope that Panama don’t win against Bolivia, which will put their hopes of reaching the quarterfinals in danger. But we feel Uruguay will ease to a convincing win against the USA.