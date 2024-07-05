Uruguay vs Brazil: Match Preview, Team News, Prediction and more.

The standout clash of the Copa America quarterfinals will see Uruguay take on Brazil

The Copa America 2024 quarterfinals are set for an exhilarating clash as Uruguay takes on Brazil in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Both teams bring rich histories and high expectations to the field, making this match one of the most anticipated of the tournament.

Uruguay has showcased their prowess in the group stages, winning all their matches and finishing top of their group with a perfect nine points. Under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa, the team has displayed remarkable cohesion and tactical discipline. Their narrow 1-0 victory against the USA highlighted their ability to grind out results, making them a formidable opponent for any team.

Bielsa’s approach has maximised the potential of a squad brimming with talent. Key players have stepped up, and the team’s attacking potency has been evident throughout the competition. This makes Uruguay a serious contender against Brazil, even though the Selecao are traditionally seen as favourites.

On the other hand, Brazil’s journey through the group stages has been less convincing. Despite their star-studded lineup, the team has struggled to find its rhythm, resulting in only one win and two draws. This underwhelming performance has raised questions about their ability to advance further in the tournament.

Brazil’s inability to gel as a cohesive unit has been evident, with their performances falling short of expectations. Dorival Junior faces the challenging task of finding the most effective starting lineup to overcome Uruguay’s formidable challenge. The Selecao will need to address their issues quickly and regroup if they hope to keep their quest for the Copa America trophy alive.

Uruguay’s attacking prowess and solid defensive record make them a significant threat to Brazil. Bielsa’s tactical acumen will be crucial in exploiting any weaknesses in Brazil’s setup. Conversely, Brazil will need to rely on their individual brilliance and find a way to integrate their talents effectively.

Uruguay and Brazill game will kick-off at 9 PM ET at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, southwest of adjacent Las Vegas on 6th July.

Team news

Uruguay

Uruguay will have a fully fit squad for their crucial quarterfinal clash against Brazil in the Copa America 2024. Marcelo Bielsa, known for his tactical astuteness, is expected to deploy a 4-3-3 formation, aiming to combine defensive solidity with attacking prowess.

Sergio Rochet will start between the sticks, providing a reliable presence in goal. The defensive duo of Mathias Olivera and Ronald Araujo will anchor the central defence, while Nathitan Nandez will take the right-back position and Matias Vina will operate as the left-back, contributing both defensively and offensively.

Uruguay’s midfield is arguably one of the strongest in the tournament, featuring a trio that complements each other perfectly. Federico Valverde, with his dynamic box-to-box abilities, will link up play effectively. Manuel Ugarte will provide the necessary defensive cover, breaking up opposition attacks, while Nicolas De La Cruz will add creativity and vision in the middle of the park. This combination makes it challenging for opponents to penetrate Uruguay’s midfield.

In the attacking third, Uruguay boasts one of the most formidable lineups in the competition. Facundo Pellistri, operating on the right wing, will use his pace and dribbling skills to trouble the Brazilian defence. Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will spearhead the attack as the centre-forward, looking to continue his goal-scoring form. Maximiliano Araujo, playing on the left wing, will provide width and an additional attacking threat.

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rochet, Nandez, Araujo, Olivera, Vina, Valverde, Ugarte, De La Cruz, Pellistri, Nunez, and Araujo

Brazil

Dorival Junior faces a selection dilemma as Brazil prepares for their quarterfinal clash against Uruguay in the Copa America 2024. With Vinicius Junior set to miss the game due to suspension following a yellow card in the 1-1 draw against Colombia, significant adjustments will be needed to maintain their competitive edge up front.

Alisson Becker will continue as Brazil’s reliable presence in goal, aiming to keep Uruguay’s potent attack led by his Liverpool teammate, Nunez at bay. The defensive unit will feature Danilo at right-back, the centre-back pairing of Eder Militao and Marquinhos and Wendell on the left.

Brazil’s midfield has struggled to find consistency, but Dorival will likely stick with a 4-2-3-1 formation. Bruno Guimaraes and Joao Gomes are expected to form the double pivot in the middle, tasked with controlling the tempo and providing defensive cover. However, the duo will need to step up their game to handle Uruguay’s strong midfield trio effectively.

With Vinicius Junior unavailable, Rodrygo is set to shift to the left wing, where he can use his pace and creativity to threaten Uruguay’s defence. The right-wing will see Raphinha, known for his quick feet and crossing ability. In a notable change, the young sensation Endrick might be given the nod as the centre forward.

Lucas Paqueta will operate in a more advanced midfield role, looking to link play between the midfield and attack. His vision and technical skills will be crucial in unlocking Uruguay’s defence and creating scoring opportunities for the forward line.

Brazil Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo; Militao; Marquinhos; Wendell; Guimaraes; Gomes; Paqueta; Raphinha; Rodrygo; and Endrick

Key Stats

Brazil qualified for the last eight for the 14th time in their last 15 appearances

Uruguay are the most successful nation in Copa America winning the trophy record 15 times.

Brazil and Uruguay have played each other 79 times. The former has won 40 matches while the latter has come out on top 22 times. 17 games have ended in a draw.

If Uruguay win on the night, it will be the first time that they will have secured back to back wins against Brazil for the first time since 1992.

Uruguay vs. Brazil: match-deciding duels

Darwin Nunez vs Eder Militao

Real Madrid’s defensive stalwart Eder Militao will face a significant challenge as he takes on Uruguay’s in-form forward Darwin Nunez in the Copa America 2024 quarterfinals. Nunez, who has already netted twice in the competition, has shown his lethal finishing ability and will be a key threat to Brazil’s defence. Militao, known for his robust defending and tactical acumen, will need to be at his best to neutralize the Liverpool striker’s threat.

Militao’s primary objective will be to prevent Nunez from getting into dangerous positions, particularly inside the penalty area where the Uruguayan is most lethal. Nunez’s physical presence is one of his standout attributes, and Militao will need to match him in physical duels. The Real Madrid defender’s strength and aerial ability will be tested as he contends with Nunez in one-on-one battles and set-piece situations. Winning these physical contests will be crucial in denying Nunez the space and opportunities to shoot.

Prediction

Uruguay 2-0 Brazil

This encounter is set to be a fascinating battle of tactics and talent. Uruguay’s form and cohesion give them the edge, but Brazil’s individual talents make them a constant threat. The absence of Vinicius Junior could prove costly for Brazil, and Uruguay might just have enough to edge past them and secure a place in the semifinals.