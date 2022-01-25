Up and Coming Players That Are Taking The EPL By Storm

The EPL certainly isn’t lacking in talented players.

You could make the argument that the EPL has some of the best players in the world amongst its ranks, and in reality, that is still an understatement.

For a new player to make a name for themself in the premier league, it truly takes something special. This is why it is all the more impressive when a young football manages to rise to the top, and there are few other leagues out there that are able to breed such talent.

In this article, we will be taking a look at some up-and-coming players that are managing to take the EPL by storm, as well as giving you our take as to why said players are gaining so much traction so quickly.

Folarin Balogun

When it comes to promising up-and-coming stars, no name better comes to mind than Folarin Balogun.

Despite this young player’s relatively short time within the EPL, he has more than made a name for himself, and there are more than just a few teams who are already interested in signing him.

In fact, Folarin Balogun joined Middlesbrough on loan not so long ago, and the future truly is looking bright.

Folarin is looking to be an all-around solid player, and even with his relatively limited experience, he is able to give veteran players a run for their money.

Moreover, when you factor in that Folarin has yet had the time to fully realise his potential and develop all of his skills to the max, things truly do begin to get exciting.

We could easily see Folarin becoming a big name in the not so distant future, and it looks as though even now world-class teams are scrambling to get their hands on him.

Marcus Forss

If you have ever had an interest in football betting, then you may have already heard of the name Marcus Forss.

Marcus seems to have the attention of everyone right now, and his growing reputation is wholly deserved.

Marcus is already at a level of skill that most players will never be able to reach, and given the time to further increase his talent and knowledge, he truly is going to be a force to be reckoned with.

There are an endless number of teams that have displayed some level of interest in Marcus in the near future, and if things carry on the way they are now, it is looking like Marcus is going to have his pick.

As of now, West Brom is interested in signing Marcus Forss on loan, and this is where we could see him playing for the foreseeable future.

However, the sky really is the limit for Marcus Forss, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him become one of the greats.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Carney Chukwuemeka is certainly one to look out for in the future.

This up-and-coming player is the epitome of dedication and skill, and you wouldn’t be able to find a player more deserving of all this newfound attention than Carney.

There is an extensive list of teams who would like to get their hands on Carney, and it is highly likely that we will be seeing huge things from him in the future.

Those of you who bet on EPL will already know this to be the case, and every game that Carney features is packed to the brim with excitement from fans.

Similar to the other two entries, Carney’s football career is still in its infancy, and there are still a wide variety of things he will come to learn with experience.

However, when you factor in the level that he is already playing at now, he truly has the potential to become a legendary player.

Whichever team is lucky enough to get their hands on Carney is going to be in for an amazing time.

All the players we listed are well worth looking out for, and it is highly likely that they are going to become big names in the future.

These could be the future, Messi’s, Neymar’s, Ronaldo’s; there really is no knowing when the stars are going to aline.

The EPL is saturated with amazing players at the moment, and in truth, this list deserves to be much longer.

We can’t wait to see what the next year of EPL has to offer us. It’s certainly going to be a good one.