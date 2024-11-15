Where are they now: 2 of Unai Emery’s signings at Arsenal who were bought on loan

Here is everything you should know about the 2 stars who were signed by Unai Emery on loan, during his time at Arsenal.

Unai Emery’s first year at Arsenal began quite brightly. After a rather tough start, the team quickly found its rhythm and went on a long unbeaten run, in fact, a staggering one. After an August 2018 loss to Chelsea, they were not breached in 22 games, until December.

A Bernd Leno mistake in the dying minutes of the game, against least expected Southampton saw them snap their 4-month long run. While they were stuck in a rut for a short while after that, they recovered quite well, and were on pole position to finish in the top 4, and also win the UEFA Europa League 2018/19. Unfortunately a torrid May 2018, saw them lose out on both, turning a promising season to a rather lackluster one.

Unai Emery and Arsene Wenger (via Sky Sports)

The next season, Emery soon lost the support of the Gooners, and was sacked in November 2019. During his time at the North London club, Emery made 12 major signings, of which 2 of them were on loan.

Here is a look at the 2 Unai Emery signings at Arsenal, who joined the club on loan.

Denis Suarez

One of the worst loan signings in Arsenal’s recent history. The Spaniard had the Unai Emery-connection during their time at Sevilla back in 2014/15. Under Emery, Suarez made 31 league appearances for Sevilla on loan.

Back to Arsenal, Suarez was signed towards the very end of the 2018 Winter Transfer Window. In his short loan spell, Suarez made just 6 appearances for Arsenal, and 4 were in the English Premier League. All four of Suarez’s appearances in the EPL were as a substitute, and it totaled just 67 minutes.

The Spaniard, looking back (in 2020) at his loan spell for Arsenal, in an interview with The Athletic, stated that he was in pain due to several severe injuries during his short stay at the North London club. Right after his first appearance as a sub against Manchester City, Suarez injured his groin, resulting in intolerable pain. He also suffered from bouts of pelvic and muscle injuries.

Suarez also stated that he was asked to play in the position of a winger, while he was primarily a midfielder. He returned to Barcelona the same year, and was sold to Celta Vigo where he found his footing. Suarez made close to 100 league appearances for them, before moving to Villarreal in 2023. He is once again on the sidelines (for a year) due to injury.

Dani Ceballos

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 17: Dani Ceballos looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Burnley FC at Emirates Stadium on August 17, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Right after Denis Suarez’s departure came Dani Ceballos. A Spanish midfielder playing a very similar role to Suarez but from their rival club Real Madrid. Some feared that Ceballos might end up like Suarez, but it was not so. To this day, Ceballos remains one of Arsenal’s underrated loan signings.

Ceballos made his debut for Arsenal against Burnley in August 2019. During his time at the North London club, he scored two goals, one coming in the UEFA Europa League, and the other, a massive one, against Sheffield United in the quarter-finals of Arsenal’s successful FA Cup winning campaign. It was a winner, in the dying minutes of the game.

After a year-long loan spell, Ceballos’ love for then-new manager Mikel Arteta saw him extend his stay at Arsenal. He finally left the club at the end of the 2020/21 season, and has been at Real Madrid ever since.