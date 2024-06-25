An exciting Euro 2024 chapter will unfold in the bright lights of the MHPArena in Stuttgart as two Group E rivals go head to head—Belgium and Ukraine. Belgium faltered in their first game but more than made up for it with their impressive performance against Romania. They come with the perfect mix of experienced acumen in the form of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne and youthful zest, none so precociously astounding as the electric Jeremy Doku.

On the other side, Ukraine reflect resilience and tactical acumen under the astute leadership of Serhiy Rebrov. Sitting fourth in the group before this game, they have as many points as the first-placed team and the game against Belgium offers a rich narrative for a team that thrives under pressure and punches above its weight. More than just a game, it is about how Belgium’s attacking football fares against Ukraine’s strategic fortitude.

As the two teams take to the pitch, it does not get bigger. With hopes of going much further in this competition, already, this becomes a must-win game. It is not just about the three points; it may be referred to as statement-making, the ability to show up under increasing European pressure. This game will be a showcase of the finest level of football, full of drama, strategy, and relentless pursuit of glory to people around the world who love this beautiful game. When the whistle blows, it shall be a testament once more to the beauty of a game full of possibilities.

Date, Time, and Venue

The eagerly awaited face-off between Ukraine and Belgium is set for June 26, 2024, at the iconic Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart. This pivotal match concludes the Group E activities of UEFA Euro 2024, starting at 21:30 IST.

Team News & Tactics

Belgium head coach Domenico Tedesco is known for his dynamic coaching style, focussing on a high-intensity attacking structure. Despite the absence of Thibaut Courtois, the team seem to be well-guarded in goal with a resolute defence in front of it.

Their best chips are in midfield and attack though. Kevin de Bruyne is undoubtedly the star of this team and Youri Tielemans is yet another impressive name in midfield. Jeremy Doku, the Manchester City star has made it a habit to make jaws drop with his impressive displays. Leading the line is the integral but controversial Romelu Lukaku, who on his day could look like the most lethal goalscorer in the world but could also be completely anonymous.

Under Serhiy Rebrov, Ukraine are set up in a much more conservative manner, with an equal balance emphasized on robust defence and calculated attack. Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko is the star of the team and he is ably supported by a star cast of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Artem Dobvyk and Andriy Lunin to name a few. Ukraine’s ability to withstand Belgium’s attacks while capitalizing on the break will be key to their strategy.

Key Stats

Ukraine are looking to reach the knockout stage of a major tournament for a third time, also doing so at the 2006 World Cup and Euro 2020.

Romelu Lukaku emerged as the top scorer in the qualifiers with 14 goals, showcasing his critical role in Belgium’s attack​ (UEFA.com)​.

Ukraine has shown they can hold their own against top teams, securing draws against strong teams like England and Italy in recent matches​

Players to Watch Out For

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium):

Belgium’s striking force will be crucial in this match. Lukaku’s physical presence and goal-scoring prowess make him the linchpin of Belgium’s attack. His performance could very well decide the outcome of the game. The Chelsea outcast already has had three goals ruled out for an offside in the buildup and will be hoping to get off the mark against Ukraine.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine):

As a versatile player capable of impacting the game from midfield or defence, Zinchenko’s ability to control play and initiate attacks from the back will be vital for Ukraine. It remains to be seen if Rebrov chooses to deploy the ex-Manchester City star in midfield or at left-back. Regardless, how Zinchenko plays could, in turn, reflect how this game pans out for Ukraine.

Transfer Window Watch

Romelu Lukaku finds himself back at Chelsea after an impressive loan spell at AS Roma. However, he doesn’t seem to have any future at the West London club with the relationship seemingly beyond repair. Chelsea have set a £35m asking price for the 31-year-old Belgian and a strong showing in the Ukraine game and the rest of the Euros might prompt other clubs to match the aforementioned fee.

Elsewhere, Arsenal will keep tabs on La Liga topscorer Artem Dobvyk who frankly had an unbelievable season with Girona. The 27-year-old scored 24 goals and provided eight assists last season for the La Liga side and all eyes will be on him whilst in action for Ukraine.

Predicted Lineups

Belgium (4-2-3-1): Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku

Ukraine (4-2-3-1): Lunin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matviienko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Brazhko; Yarmolenko, Sudakov, Mudryk; Dobvyk

Where to Watch the Match in India

Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network. The game will also be streamed online via SonyLIV, offering access on both desktop and mobile platforms, ensuring that fans do not miss a minute of this crucial European showdown.