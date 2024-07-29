Ukraine vs. Argentina: Paris Olympics Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

Group B of football at the Paris Olympics 2024 is brimming with tension. Ukraine will take on Argentina at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on the 30th of July at 5 pm French local time.

Ukraine, might have been knocked out had they not beaten Morocco in their last match. And that win did not come easy either. After having taken the lad through Dmytro Kryskiv in the 22nd minute, Ukraine found themselves drawing the game in the 64th minute through a Soufiane Rahimi penalty. Despite Morocco dominating the possession and chances, Ukraine scored the winner at the very end, in the 98th minute, through Ihor Krasnopir, keeping their knockout stage hopes alive.

Argentina, on the other hand, are coming off an easy win over Iraq. They took the lead through Thiago Almada in the 14th minute. However, their in-form man Aymen Hussein equalized at halftime. The South American team came stronger in the second half. Goals from Luciano Gondou and Ezequiel Fernandez at minutes 62 and 85 sealed the deal for them.

Team News and Predicted XI

Ukraine

Ukraine will be missing their defender Volodymyr Salyuk. He was sent off with a red card during Ukraine’s match against Morocco. Maksym Talovierov is expected to fill in for him.

Predicted XI: Fesyun; Krupskyi, Talovierov, Batagov, Martinyuk; Khlan, Rubchynskyi, Mykhailenko, Bragaru; Kryskiv, Sikan

Argentina

Julian Alvarez celebrate this goal 1-0 of Argentina during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Semi-final match between Argentina and Canada, at MetLife Stadium, on July 09, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

Lucas Beltran of Fiorentina is expected to miss the game due to an injury. And Giuliano Simeone is expected to come in his place.

Predicted XI: Rulli; Garcia, Di Cesare, Otamendi, Soler; Fernandez, Medina, Hezze, Almada; Simeone, Alvarez

Match Deciding Duel

Valentyn Rubchynskyi vs. Julian Alvarez

A striker vs. striker battle might decide this tie. Although Valentyn Rubchynskyi hasn’t been in good form of late, he will certainly be a constant threat to the Argentinian defense. As for Argentina, the usual suspect Julian Alvarez will look to wreak havoc. The Manchester City attacker will look to step up to the plate to deliver the goods.

Ukraine vs. Argentina Odds

Ukraine: 4.2

Argentina: 1.75

Prediction

Ukraine 0-2 Argentina

Ukraine might just not be able to get past Javier Mascherano’s men. Given that Argentina are one of the favorites too, it will be an uphill task for the team from Europe to upstage them. Expect a clean sheet from Argentina.