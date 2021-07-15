Trabzonspor want Arsenal man Sead Kolasinac

As per a report by Turkish daily Takvim (h/t football.london), Trabzonspor are considering a move for Arsenal left-back, Sead Kolasinac. This news comes a couple of weeks after former teammate, Mesut Ozil, recommended Galatasaray to Kolasinac. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international spent half of last season on loan at Schalke.

And we feel that Kolasinac must take Ozil’s advice and move to Turkey. After all the duo are best buds and can be found together during the off season either partying or at PA online casino. It seems that he is surplus to requirements at the club. The report states that Arsenal want to cash in on Kolasinac to avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer. After 4 years at the club since signing in 2017, we look at why this is the right time for Mikel Arteta to part ways with the full-back.

Arsenal have enough cover without Kolasinac

On paper, Kieran Tierney will be the only natural left-back to start for Arsenal next season- if Kolasinac is sold and Arsenal do not buy another player in that position. However, that fails to take into account the versatility of two players- Cedric Soares, and the highly-rated English youngster, Bukayo Saka.

Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal is linked with a transfer to Turkish side, Trabzonspor. (Image Credits: Arsenal.com)

Soares, who was signed from Southampton in 2020, can play on either flanks in defence. This is something that Arteta used this season when Kieran Tierney was unavailable for selection or when he wanted to rest the Scotsman. The 29-year-old Portuguese could serve a similar role for the Spaniard next season.

Saka, the highly versatile 19-year-old, was similarly used by Arteta as either a left-back in a back 4, or a wide midfielder in a formation with three centre-backs. That is surely going to come in handy and can even give Saka continued opportunity to start games as he will have access to that position in Tierney’s absence.

Hence, there will be no urgency for Arsenal to keep Kolasinac simply because they do not have layers that can play in that position. The Gunners manager has been, and should continue to be smart in this regard; making use of player’s versatility when the need arises. So, Arsenal would not feel the impact of Kolasinac leaving too much.

Sead Kolasinac spent the second half of last season out on loan to Schalke in the Bundesliga. (GETTY Images)

The clock is ticking

The fact that he was loaned out during the winter transfer window this season only went to show that he was not in the manager’s immediate plans at the club. Until then, he had played in just one Premier League game- as a centre-back in a 2-1 win against London rivals, West Ham United.

Another major aspect of him needing to be sold this summer itself is the fact that he is in the last year of his contract at The Emirates. His current deal expires in the summer of 2022, which could see Arsenal lose out on him without being financially compensated- as he will be free to discuss terms with a foreign club as a free agent starting next year.

That is, of course, only if he does not get sold in this window and does not extend his contract at the club. But there is no solid indication as of now about the latter situation taking place. In that regard, it will be wise of them to offload the 27-year-old.

Sead Kolasinac in action for Arsenal. (Getty Images)

He was signed with a lot of hopes from Schalke all those years back, but it seems like his race at Arsenal is run and the move could be suitable for all parties involved. The report even mentions that the Gunners are also looking to bring in 19-year-old Hibernian left-back, Josh Doig, which means that they may end up strengthening that position even further.