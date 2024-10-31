Tottenham’s XI looked unrecognizable the last time they were in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals

A look into the XI Tottenham fielded during the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup in 2021/22 against West Ham United.

It’s been three years since Tottenham last made it to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. And the last time they went to that stage, they ended up going until the finals, faltering at the last frontier against Manchester City.

It was manager Antonio Conte’s first year at the North London club, and Tottenham were well in pursuit of their first silverware in many years. However, compared to the lineup Ange Postecoglou has now inherited, the XI Tottenham fielded that December night in 2021 against West Ham United, looked very different.

Here is a look into the Tottenham XI vs. West Ham United in the 2021/22 Carabao Cup quarter-finals:

GK – Hugo Lloris

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – APRIL 23: Hugo Lloris gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on April 23, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The legendary Hugo Lloris was in his 10th season at Tottenham Hotspur. He went on to be a part of the club until 2024 before leaving for MLS club Los Angeles FC.

CB – Davinson Sanchez

The Colombian defender was a regular part of Tottenham’s starting lineups during the initial years of his joining (2017-2020). However, he began starting sparsely during the lockdown years, before leaving the club in 2023. He now plays for Turkish club Galatasaray.

CB – Ben Davies

The Welshman has been an integral part of Tottenham since he joined from Swansea in 2014. He is one of the very few players from this starting XI who is still a part of the club.

CB – Eric Dier

Another Englishman who took the Harry Kane route. After a decade at Tottenham, starting in 2014, Dier left for Bayern Munich on loan, a window after his good friend Kane left. Now that the clause in his loan deal is served, he has joined the German giants, free from his former club.

CDM – Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joined Tottenham in 2020, and has been a part of the club since then. However, in July 2024, he left on loan to French club Marseille, where he currently plays.

CDM – Oliver Skipp

The Englishman was Tottenham through and through until his departure to Leicester City in 2024, in search of regular game time.

LWB – Sergio Reguilon

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Sergio Reguilon of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on March 12, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Although the Spaniard is still a part of Tottenham Hotspur, he has been on multiple loan spells since signing for them.

RWB – Matt Doherty

Matt Doherty joined Tottenham from Wolves, played for the North London club for three years, returned to Wolves again following a very short spell with Atletico Madrid.

LW – Lucas Moura

Lucas Moura’s service to the club was immense. After a five-year spell at the North London club featuring clutch goals and stunning showing off the bench, the Brazilian left for Sao Paulo in 2023.

RW – Steven Bergwijn

Steven Bergwijn was Jose Mourinho’s signing. The Dutchman who joined the club in 2020, stayed with them until 2022, before a move to Ajax. He now plays for Al-Ittihad.

ST – Harry Kane

MUNICH, GERMANY – JANUARY 24: Harry Kane of Bayern Munich passes the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and 1. FC Union Berlin at Allianz Arena on January 24, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The immaculate Harry Kane, after a staggering 14 years at Tottenham, left for Bayern Munich in 2023, and has been banging in the goals for the German giants as well.