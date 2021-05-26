Tottenham: What Are The Recent Developments In Camp

Tottenham Hotspur has had a fairly up and down season. A comeback and win against Leicester on the last day of the Premier League secured them the 7th spot and a place in the Europa Conference League next season.

However, there is a lot of talk about their winning combination of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son being broken up, no clear path to who will be their next manager, and what exactly they need to become a Big 6 team again.

Harry Kane

The biggest news has to be the fact that Harry Kane is on the verge of leaving the team. After a few seasons at the club with nothing to show for it besides a couple of Golden Boots and a few more personal awards, Kane is seemingly in need of winning serious silverware.

While Spurs fans will obviously want him to stay, there really isn’t any surprise that he wants to leave. Spurs have been disappointing as a team for the past few seasons, with their biggest highlight probably being getting into the Champions League final that they eventually lost to Liverpool.

And while Kane and Son have been an incredible duo for the team, it has become very clear that just scoring goals and winning matches isn’t enough for Kane and that he is at a stage in his career where if he doesn’t win trophies now, he never will, he’ll just be too old.

That is basically the long and short of the Kane Saga, he is getting older, the big teams that win trophies aren’t going to want him if he gets too old, and right now is the time to make a move to a side that wins trophies and has a history of it.

Next Manager

The other big gap in the Spurs team is their manager. While Ryan Mason did a fairly decent job in the few games he was in charge, he is most likely just not experienced enough to be the permanent manager of the club.

Therefore, a more experienced manager is needed, and if reports are to be believed, there are a few managers that many teams would love to have on the sidelines, and coaches that definitely have the ability to turn the fortunes of the club around.

Current Belgium manager and former Everton coach Roberto Martinez is on the radar. Proven Premier League pedigree and one of the most well respected coaches in the game today, if Spurs are able to tempt him away from his current position, that could actually be a huge signing for them.

Another interesting name on the list is that of Erik Ten Hag. However, meetings took place between the two parties and while there are still some saying he is the leading candidate, Ajax have said he is staying on as manager. You never know though, money talks and things can still change between now and the beginning of next season.

Next Season

Next season could actually be a watershed season for the club. Having qualified for the Europa Conference League, they could easily be the strongest team in the competition. And can put in a serious challenge to win and take home the trophy.

The winner of the Conference League will then be guaranteed Europa League football the next season. While this isn’t the pinnacle of competition in Europe, it is a step in the right direction for a team that has underperformed so much in similar tournaments.

A win would be huge for the team. Being able to take home silverware, as well as have guaranteed qualification for a tournament that is going to be very hotly contested next season within the Premier League. Teams such as West Ham, Everton, Aston Villa, Arsenal, and even Leeds are all in a position to secure a Europa League spot at the very least.

There will also be the task of finding a replacement for Harry Kane if he does indeed leave, with reports coming out of the Spurs camp already that they are preparing to pounce for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins.

The young striker had a very successful season and definitely has an eye for goals, and while he isn’t as prolific as Kane, he definitely has the ability to reach his level at some point in his career.

The other striker on their radar is Leeds frontman Patrick Bamford. Another player who has stunned and surprised fans and pundits alike this past season with his ability, if they can tempt him away from Leeds, it could be a stellar signing.

What happens between now and the beginning of next season for Spurs will seriously decide how successful they are over the next couple of years. They are in a position that teams won’t envy, having to replace your talisman and find a new manager at the same time.

However, they do have the money and the time to find the right players and manager, and all they need is to just step back and not make any panic signings. Spurs have the chance to become a very formidable side again, only time will tell if they take it.