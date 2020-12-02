Tottenham Hotspur keen on Mainz striker Jean-Philippe Mateta

According to Italian publication Calcio Mercato (h/t Football.london), Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are keeping an eye on Mainz striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The 23-year-old French youth international joined the Bundesliga side from Lyon in 2018. He has since gone on to score 27 goals in 63 games for Die Nullfünfer.

While the numbers may not seem too prolific, he averages more than a goal a game this season. Mateta has 10 goals in just nine appearances this season including a hat-trick in the DFB Pokal against TSV Havelse.

It is not the first time that the Frenchman has appeared on Spurs’ radar. He was also linked with us in the summer but we eventually went with loaning Carlos Vinicius instead. It would appear that Mateta has since kicked his form up a notch.

With seven goals in the Bundesliga, only Robert Lewandowski and Erling Braut Haaland have outscored him this season. If he continues to put up the same number,s there will be no shortage of teams taking a keen interest in him.

Despite his streak, Mainz are currently struggling in 16th spot. His goals could prove to be the difference for the club come the end of the season.

Is another striker incoming?

According to the report, Italian giants Napoli are also keen on the Frenchman ahead of the January transfer window. Interestingly the Serie-A side has frozen out Arkadiusz Milik who is another target for Tottenham.

Chelsea ace Olivier Giroud also continues to be linked with a move to North London. With Carlos Vinicius having broken his duck midweek, Spurs finally appear to have a reliable backup to Harry Kane. Whether we will seek to add further options in January remains to be seen.

Mateta has represented France at various youth levels. He has often been compared to former Mainz striker Adam Szalai. The 23-year-old is not the biggest name out there, however, he could prove to be a shrewd acquisition provided he keeps his numbers up.