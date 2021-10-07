Tottenham Hotspur and their current evaluation in England and Europe

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly being associated with £486m in potential squad value.

According to CIES Football Observatory (h/t

), Tottenham Hotspur is believed to have a total squad value of

.

According to this evaluation, Spur are currently the 13th most valuable side across all Europe. These numbers also make them the 5th most valuable side based on their squad value in the Premier League. The Lilywhites have honed and carved out some of the best potential footballers across Europe in recent years.

The Premier League is one of the most exciting leagues across Europe with a huge inflow of cash coming into the sport via the top clubs in England. Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea are sitting comfortably at the top of the CIES Football Observatory table with squad evaluations of €1.28bn, €1.21bn, and €946m respectively.

The competition between the top-flight clubs in England can be an exciting spectacle and the derbies are something that local derbies are something that every fan lives for. Tottenham’s fellow North-London rival is 14th on this list with a valuation of €563m.

The Premier League can be one of the most unforgiving leagues as any slip-ups can cost you dearly in the long run. The competitiveness and intensity of the game in England also means that every team and manager must have a great squad depth if they are to compete across several domestic and European competitions.

Nuno Espirito Santo may have gotten off to a great start with Spurs but had to overcome some unwanted results with defeats to fellow London clubs Chelsea and Arsenal in their recent PL fixtures. The club seems to have gotten back to its winning ways after successive victories against NS Mura in the Europa Conference League and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Portuguese manager would like to continue their recent run of form as the pressure has been mounting on the former Wolves manager who did a commendable job at Molineux Stadium. The Tottenham faithful would want to see him work some of the magic that he did at his previous club but the 47-year-old may not be afforded that kind of time with Spurs.