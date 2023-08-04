Top Soccer Players to Watch Over the Next Year 

As the world of soccer continues to progress, so do the players that make it such an entertaining sport for fans worldwide. From flashy fullbacks to charismatic playmakers, soccer’s vibrant ecosystem is filled with talent! As new stars emerge each season and records continue to fall, now is as good a time as any to look back at some of its greatest athletes and keep an eye out for some top soccer players that should make you excited throughout 2023!

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool’s relatively recent signing Darwin Nunez has drawn comparisons to Luis Suarez in terms of his ability to score goals and create opportunities for his team. Boasting natural attacking flair, Uruguayan forward Nunez is already making waves on Merseyside and could be poised for an incredible breakthrough year come 2023. Tactically versatile Nunez can play anywhere in the front three, and his clinical finishing has already garnered plaudits from those within the game.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland of Man City has become one of the most sought-after players in world football during his first year at City. His clinical finishing and raw power have made him a terror for opposition defenders, and with 2023 being his year to enter his prime, it will be exciting to witness where his game goes from here. Already considered one of Europe’s finest forwards, this season will give Haaland every chance to cement himself into one of football’s all-time greats.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain has already made an incredible, impactful mark at the highest level, but 2023 could be his breakthrough year. A generational talent, Mbappe has the potential to become one of the greatest players of all time – 2023 could be pivotal in determining whether he achieves this lofty ambition or not.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool has been one of the Premier League’s standout performers over several seasons, but 2023 could be his chance to truly make his mark. Not only a solid defender, but Alexander-Arnold also brings an attacking threat from the right wing through pinpoint crosses and dead ball delivery – making himself an intriguing contender for England call-up in the future. Additionally, his midfield deployment has produced some memorable displays recently.

Conclusion

2023 looks like it will be an incredible year for soccer fans worldwide, with these four players standing out as potential highlights for all to watch out for in terms of goal-scoring and game-changing ability. From goal scorers to game-changers, each of them may make history within this sport and become legendary figures within it over time – it should make for an intriguing 12 months as you watch these players make history and take their game forward!