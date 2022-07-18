Top Indonesia Super League Predictions

How to bet on Indonesia Super League predictions?

The Indonesian Super League is the highest football division in Indonesia. It is regarded as Liga 1 or BRI Liga 1 due to sponsorship by Bank Rakyat Indonesia. The league started in the 1944-45 season and was played in the tournament format. The changes made to the format came up in 2008.

In all the years of the Indonesia Liga, a total of 36 teams have participated. When the modern era began in 2008, 18 teams participated in the 2008-09 season. Since then, the following teams have won the Super League: Persipura, Arema, Sriwijaya, Persib, Bhayangkara, Persija and Bali United.

Persipura have won the league the most times (3), in 2009, 2011 and 2013. Bali United have the second most titles (2), won in 2019 and 2022. The rest of the teams have won one league title. Since 2008, the league has been abandoned twice, in 2015 because of FIFA suspension and in 2020 because of Covid.

Sports betting on Indonesia Super League could be a way of making more money by wagering on matches by following different tips from punters. There are many betting markets like the 1×2, over-under, BTTS and more. Before putting your money on them, a review must be done on every Indonesian football prediction. This way, losses are avoided, and although some position themselves as top-notch betting tipsters, it’s always better to double-check!

Indonesia Super League Season Preview

A total of 18 teams participated in the 2021-22 Indonesia Super League namely: Bali United, Persib, Bhayangkara FC, Arema, Persebaya, Borneo, PSIS Semarang, Persija, Madura United, Persikabo 1973, Persik Kediri, PSS Sleman, Persita, PSM Makassar, Barito Putera, Persipura Jayapura, Persela and Persiraja.

Each team played 34 games, 17 at home and 17 away. Bali United won the 2021-22 season with 75 points from 23 wins, six draws and five losses. Serdadu Tridatu have won the league two consecutive times. They won it in 2019 before it was abandoned in 2020 due to Covid and have won it again in the 2021-22 season.

Bali had the best result in the league, bettering every other team in win% and GD. They had the least loss in the season. Persib were runners-up in the 2021-22 season with 69 points in 34 matches. They were the only team to have 20 wins apart from Bali United.

Persipura, Persela and Persiraja were the last three in the league table, 16th, 17th and 18th, respectively. These teams are relegated to Liga 2 from Liga 1. Persipura were safe from relegation before the Federation deducted three points. Bali United got an automatic spot in the AFC Champions League, while second place Persib are in the AFC Cup play-offs.

What is the Indonesian super league?

The format of the Indonesian Super League won’t change in the 2022-23 season. The rules and regulations will remain the same. Eighteen teams will participate in Liga 1 this coming season, playing 34 matches. Each team will play 17 games at home and 17 games away.

List of teams that will play in the Indonesia Liga in the 2022-23 season: Bali United, Persib, Bhayangkara FC, Arema, Persebaya, Borneo, PSIS Semarang, Persija, Madura United, Persikabo 1973, Persik Kediri, PSS Sleman, Persita, PSM Makassar, Barito Putera, Persis, RANS Nusantara, and Dewa United.

Persis, RANS Nusantara and Dewa United were promoted to the Liga one from Liga 2. Persis were promoted as winners of the second division, Nusantara were runners-up, and Dewa were third-place play-offs winner.

So then, how is the league run?. For a win, a team gets three points, for a draw, both teams will get one point, while the loser gets zero points. The teams are ranked based on the points, head-to-head, goal difference and goal for (GF). The teams will the most points will top the table in descending order. The team with the lowest points will be last.

The last three teams (16th, 17th and 18th place) are relegated to the Liga 2 at the end of the season. The winner of the Liga 2, runners-up and winner of the third-place play-offs will get promoted to the Liga 1. If two teams finish with the same points, how will the better one be selected?. The head-to-head record will be used, and then the goal difference before the goal scored will be used.

Teams and players in Indonesia Super League worth following (H3)

The first five teams were the top teams from the 2021-22 season. Bali United, Persib, Bhayangkara FC, Arema and Persebaya are the top teams. They all had 60 or more points in the league. Bali averaged the most points per game (2.03), Persib averaged 2.03 PPG, Bhayangkara averaged 1.94 PPG, Arema averaged 1.91 PPG, while Persebaya averaged 1.85 PPG.

Taisei Marukawa is one of the key players. He had the most goal contributions (27) in league with 17 goals and ten assists. Marukawa provided the most assists (10) in the league. A top performer for the Persebaya Surabaya this season. The next key player is Ilija Spasojević. He was the highest goal scorer in league with 23 goals.

Ciro Henrique Alves Ferreira e Silva was another key player in the league. Ciro had a very good season, scoring 20 goals with six assists in 32 games. Carlos Manuel Santos Fortes was a key player for Arema with the 20 goals he scored and three assists provided.

Goalkeepers should be given credits when they perform well, as they are always on the receiving end. Arema’s goalie, Adilson Aguero dos Santos kept the most clean sheet in the league (14).

Teja Paku Alam followed up with 13 clean sheets in 23 matches, and Awan Setho Raharjo also had 13 clean sheets in 32 games. Jandia Eka Putra had 12 clean sheets in 23 matches, while Nadeo Argawinata had ten clean sheets in 21 games.

Where to find betting odds for the Indonesian super league? (H3)

The betting odds for picks from the Indonesian Super League are not hard to come by. Popular bookmakers make this available to punters and all you need to do to bet on the tips provided by tipsters is to find the game in the bookies, and check the odds for each betting market. The odds differ for each form of betting tip, obviously the singles odds are less than the accumulator bet. For instance, you can check btts football accumulator tips for nice ideas that would give you odds higher than average, that way with little stakes you can win more.

Top tips and predictions for the Indonesian super league

Tipsters generally help bettors by giving out the best football predictions on matches. They analyze and do very good research on the picks from the Liga 1. Match records and statistics are an essential part of this process. The tips are on the available markets in the league such as 1×2, goal scorer, halftime-fulltime, over/under, correct score, both teams to score and others.

When predicting a team. The strength and weaknesses of the team should be considered. The type of opponents matters as well. Check out their statistics and compare before concluding. The stats give insights on what to expect.

Best Defending Teams

The best defending teams are teams that concede the least goals and also keep a good number of clean sheets. The best defensive team in the 2021-22 season was Persib. They conceded the lowest number of goals (22) and kept the most clean sheets (17). Arema is next in line as conceded 25 goals and kept 16 clean sheets.

Liga 1 champions Bali United conceded 26 goals and kept 16 clean sheets. Bhayangkara were solid defensively this season with just 27 goals conceded and 15 clean sheets. These teams were solid at the back and conceded less than 30 goals. The other teams conceded 30 or more goals in the league.

Worst Defending Teams

The worst defending teams in the league are Persiraja, Persela, Persita, Barito Putera and PSS Sleman. Persiraja were very poor this season with 69 goals and a -51 goal difference. This saw them in last place on the league table. Persela conceded 61 goals and finished with a -29 GD. Persita and Barito conceded 49 goals with -10 and -8 GD, respectively, while PSS Sleman conceded 48 goals with -8 GD.

Best Attacking Teams

The best-attacking team are the teams that pose the most threat in the box of the opposition. These are Bali United, Persebaya, TIRA-Persikabo, Persib Bandung and Bhayangkara. Bali United scored the most goals in the league (57) with 1.80 expected goals per game.

Persebaya were close as they scored 56 goals with 1.41 expected goals per game. Persikabo scored 49 goals with 1.56 expected goals per game. Persib and Bhanyangkara scored 48 goals with 1.63 and 1.55 expected goals per game, respectively.

Worst Attacking Teams

The teams that scored the least number of goals in the season are the worst attacking teams. They don’t pose a threat to the opposition in the final third. These are Persiraja Banda Aceh, PSM Makassar, Persela Lamongan, Persik Kediri, PSIS Semarang.

Persiraja were last in the league table with 13 goals scored with a low expected goal of 0.86 per game. PSM Makassar scored 31 goals, Persela scored 32, Persik scored 33 goals while Semarang scored 35 goals.

Top Scorers

Below is the list of the top scorers in the 2021-22 Liga 1 season:

Ilija Spasojevic (23)

Ciro Henrique Alves Ferreira e Silva (20)

Carlos Manuel Santos Fortes (20)

Youssef Ezzejjari Lhasnaoui (19)

Taisei Marukawa (17)

Francisco Wagsley Rodrigues de Sousa Filho (15)

Marko Simic (14)

Muhammad Dimas Drajad (11)

Wander Luiz Queiroz Dias (11)

Samsul Arif Munip (11)

Ezechiel Aliadjim N’Douassel (11)

Jose Wilkson Teixeira Rocha (10)

NB: The figures in the bracket are the number of goals scored by each player.

Top assists

Below is the list of the top scorers in the 2021-22 Liga 1 season:

Taisei Marukawa (10)

Jean Befolo Mbaga Marie Privat (8)

Muhammad Rifaldi (8)

Rico Simanjuntak (8)

Harrison Cardoso de Oliveira (7)

Ciro Henrique Alves Ferreira e Silva (6)

Marselino Ferdinan (6)

Septian David Maulana (6)

Dionatan Machado de Oliveira (6)

Ricky Fajrin Saputra (5)

Kei Hirose (5)

Hendra Adi Bayauw (5)

NB: The figures in the bracket are the number of assists by the player.

How to bet on Indonesia super league picks?

Betting on the Indonesia Super League picks is not hard at all. Get accustomed to the rules of the league and how it is run. Check out the betting markets available on bookies, popular ones include 1×2, over/under, BTTS and others. Read through the football predictions the tipsters posted and a Sportsbet review on them. The picks are in singles and accumulators. The Acca bets give a high payout with little money. Finally, Choose your preferred bookmaker and stake your bet.

What are the best betting markets for Indonesia super league (H2)

One of the best-betting markets in the Super League is the 1×2 betting market. You have a high chance of winning by placing a bet on teams like Bali United, Persib, Bhayangkara FC, Arema and Persebaya. They averaged 2.21, 2.03, 1.94, 1.91 and 1.85 points per game. This means you can easily win a 1 bet or double chance (win or draw) bet on them.

Over/under is another market in this league. Top teams like Bali and Persib score lots of goals, so they can surely win you over 1.5 or 2.5 goals. Correct score is always tricky, but following the team results can predict the scoreline. This gives very high odds, and one can make a lot of money. These are some of the best-betting markets in this league. Others include BTTS, anytime goalscorer, double chance, corners, cards etc.