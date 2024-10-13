Top 5 Tottenham Hotspur players on loan and their EA Sports FC 25 ratings

A look at some of the Tottenham Hotspur players on loan and their ratings on the recently-released EA Sports FC 25.

Tottenham Hotspur have been top 4 contenders, but have always lacked the killer mentality. The North London club are currently managed by big Aussie Ange Postecoglou, and have begun the 2024-25 season quite poorly.

With 10 points from 7 games, they might be at least 6 points away from their usual starts during their prime days – late 2010s, early 2020s. Spurs have a good chunk of quality players out on loan, and let us take a look at them.

Here are 5 Tottenham Hotspur players on loan and also their ratings on EA Sports FC 25:

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Pierre Emile Hojbjerg during his time at Bayern Munich (via X)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been a loyal star for Tottenham Hotspur. After 145 league appearances for the North London Club, he left on loan to Marseille in 2024. He is rated a decent 80 on EA Sports FC 25.

Bryan Gil

A lot of expectations were placed on Bryan Gil’s shoulders when he was signed from Sevilla in 2021. The young Spaniard never really impressed at Spurs, scoring no goals in the English Premier League despite over 20 starts. He has gone on loan spells to Valencia, and Sevilla and is now on loan to a recent surging Spanish club, Girona FC. He is rated 76 on EA Sports FC 25.

Manor Solomon

Manor Solomon in action for Tottenham (via BBC)

Another promising star out on loan from Tottenham. The Israeli attacker was signed by Tottenham in 2023 after a decent loan spell at Fulham, on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk. After a year at the North London club, Solomon has now been sent on loan to Leeds United. Like Gil, Solomon is also rated 76 on EA Sports FC 25.

Alejo Veliz

Promising Argentine youngster arrived at Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 after a good spell at Rosario Central. After the first half of the 2023/24 season, he was sent on loan to Sevilla, and once his spell was done, he was again sent on loan, this time to another Spanish club, Espanyol, where he currently plays. He is rated an impressive 75 on EA Sports FC 25.

Ashley Phillips

Ashley Phillips arrived at Tottenham very young. Barely 18, the Englishman was mostly reduced to the bench, and was sent on loan to Plymouth Argyle in 2024. He is now on loan to Stoke City. Phillips is rated 66 on EA Sports FC 25.