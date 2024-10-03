EA Sports FC 25: Top 5 physical players in the English Premier League (EPL)

A look into the top 5 physical players in the English Premier League (EPL) in the latest instalment of FC – EA Sports FC 25

EA Sports FC 25 has been in existence for close to two weeks now. The latest instalment of the football video game has opened up to mixed reviews but has managed to reach its global fan base due to its popularity.

In this piece, we look into the top 5 players in the English Premier League with the highest physicality – Top 5 physical players in EPL

Alisson

BURNLEY, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 26: Alisson Becker of Liverpool celebrates after Darwin Nunez of Liverpool scores their team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool‘s ever-dependable goalkeeper is the highest-rated EPL player in terms of physicality. The Brazilian has managed to maintain his physicality rating of 90 from last year. In the overall list, Alisson comes 4th.

Joelinton

Just below Alisson in the overall list is another Brazilian. The hard-working Newcastle United midfielder has a rating of 89 in physicality. He was rated 88 last year, gaining +1 this year.

Erling Haaland

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 28: Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Rb Leipzig at Etihad Stadium on November 28, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Several places below Joelinton comes a rather obvious EPL star. Erling Haaland has always been known for his physicality, and likewise, the Manchester City frontman has a physicality rating of 88. He was rated the same, last year as well.

Edson Alvarez

Although Edson Alvarez is noted for his physicality, he is quite a lesser-known name on this list. The West Ham United CDM has been given a physicality rating of 87 in the latest instalment of FC. He has managed to hold on to the same rating from last year.

Ruben Dias

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 06: Ruben Dias of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park on December 06, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The imposing Manchester City center-back shares the same rating as Edson Alvarez. Ruben Dias has a physicality rating of 87, which is quite evident in real life during his heated battles with opponent team attackers.