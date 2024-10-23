Top 5 Nottingham Forest players on loan and their EA Sports FC 25 ratings

A look at some of the Nottingham Forest players on loan and their ratings on the recently-released EA Sports FC 25.

Nottingham Forest are a team who have woken up in the 2024/25. The former European Champs, after surviving relegation over the last two years, have already racked up 16 points from 9 matches under manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

They have a talented bunch of stars as well, and their frontman Chris Wood has been amongst the goals this season. Forest also have a decent number of players out on loan. Let’s take a deeper look into the same.

Here are 5 Nottingham Forest players on loan and also their ratings on EA Sports FC 25:

David Carmo

The Angolan is the only gold card among the Nottingham Forest loanees. Carmo joined Forest only in August 2024, from Porto, and was sent on loan immediately to Olympiacos, a club he had already been on loan in the first half of 2024 (albeit from Porto). The center-back is rated a solid 76 on EA Sports FC 25.

Matt Turner

The American shot-stopper rose to prominence after he was signed by Arsenal in 2022. However, he was a part of the North London club only for a year, as he joined Nottingham Forest in 2023. He is currently on loan to Crystal Palace. Turner is rated 74 on EA Sports FC 25, the highest among silver cards.

Marko Stamenic

The New Zealander, like Carmo, joined Nottingham Forest only in the second half of 2024 (June 21). Joining them on a five-year deal, he was sent on a season-long loan to Olympiacos. The CDM is rated 72 on EA Sports FC 25.

Omar Richards

Omar Richards joined Nottingham Forest back in 2022 from Bayern Munich. Like a lot of Forest players, Richards too was sent on loan to Olympiacos for the 2023-24 season. He is now on loan to Rio Ave, the Portuguese club. Richards, the left-back, is rated 72 on EA Sports FC 25.

Lewis O’Brien

Lewis O’Brien, like Richards, joined Nottingham Forest in 2022. Since then, he has been out on loan to multiple clubs. First, to D.C. United in 2023, then to Middlesbrough and currently at Los Angeles FC. The midfielder is also rated 72 on EA Sports FC 25.