Top Manchester United players on loan and their EA Sports FC 25 ratings

Manchester United have been a mere shadow of themselves ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013. A number of managers have come and gone since then, and only Jose Mourinho, who won the UEFA Europa League, League Cup and finished runners-up in the league once did a rather commendable job. While other managers have also won cups, Mou’s UEL triumph puts him atop the list.
The Red Devils are now reeling in the Premier League’s 2024/25 season, having managed to earn just 8 points out of a possible 21, in 7 games. At 14th place currently, manager Erik ten Hag might also have his job on the line. Amidst this chaos, let us look at the players on loan from Manchester United.
Here are some of the Manchester United on loan and also their ratings on EA Sports FC 25:
Jadon Sancho
Probably the only big name in the upcoming list. Jadon Sancho fell out of favor with manager Erik ten Hag, allegedly due to the relationship between them remaining sour. After hardly being seen in the field in 2023, Sancho left for Borussia Dortmund on loan in early 2024.
Once his loan tenure was over, he was once again loaned out, this time to Chelsea, where he currently plays. The Englishman has begun brightly for the London Club. Sancho is rated an impressive 82 on EA Sports FC 25.
Radek Vitek
Radek Vitek starts off the list of Manchester United players on loan but is under-21. Yes, you read that right. Sancho is the only senior player out on loan from Manchester United. Vitek is a Czech professional goalkeeper and has risen through the youth ranks in the Manchester-based club. He is now out on loan to Austrian club BW Linz. He is rated 62 on EA Sports FC 25 – a bronze card.
Rhys Bennett
Rhys Bennett is another talented youngster on loan from Manchester United. The 20-year-old like Vitek is also a product of the club’s youth academy, and plays as a center-back for Fleetwood Town. Bennett is rated 61 on EA Sports FC 25.
Joe Hugill
After early youth spells at Sunderland and Newcastle United, Hugill’s youth career at Manchester United began in 2020. The 20-year-old centre-forward turned pro in 2023, and has been on loan to several clubs ever since. He is currently out on loan to Wigan Athletic. He is rated 61 on EA Sports FC 25.