Top Manchester United players on loan and their EA Sports FC 25 ratings

A look at some of the Manchester United players on loan and their ratings on the recently-released EA Sports FC 25.

Manchester United have been a mere shadow of themselves ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013. A number of managers have come and gone since then, and only Jose Mourinho, who won the UEFA Europa League, League Cup and finished runners-up in the league once did a rather commendable job. While other managers have also won cups, Mou’s UEL triumph puts him atop the list.

AMSTERDAM – Former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax and AZ Alkmaar in the Johan Cruijff Arena on April 25, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. ANP MAURICE VAN STEEN

The Red Devils are now reeling in the Premier League’s 2024/25 season, having managed to earn just 8 points out of a possible 21, in 7 games. At 14th place currently, manager Erik ten Hag might also have his job on the line. Amidst this chaos, let us look at the players on loan from Manchester United.

Here are some of the Manchester United on loan and also their ratings on EA Sports FC 25:

Jadon Sancho

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – AUGUST 14: Jadon Sancho of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on August 14, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Probably the only big name in the upcoming list. Jadon Sancho fell out of favor with manager Erik ten Hag, allegedly due to the relationship between them remaining sour. After hardly being seen in the field in 2023, Sancho left for Borussia Dortmund on loan in early 2024.

Once his loan tenure was over, he was once again loaned out, this time to Chelsea, where he currently plays. The Englishman has begun brightly for the London Club. Sancho is rated an impressive 82 on EA Sports FC 25.

Radek Vitek

Radek Vitek (The Peoples Person)

Radek Vitek starts off the list of Manchester United players on loan but is under-21. Yes, you read that right. Sancho is the only senior player out on loan from Manchester United. Vitek is a Czech professional goalkeeper and has risen through the youth ranks in the Manchester-based club. He is now out on loan to Austrian club BW Linz. He is rated 62 on EA Sports FC 25 – a bronze card.

Rhys Bennett

Rhys Bennett training with Kobbie Mainoo (via Manchester Evening News)

Rhys Bennett is another talented youngster on loan from Manchester United. The 20-year-old like Vitek is also a product of the club’s youth academy, and plays as a center-back for Fleetwood Town. Bennett is rated 61 on EA Sports FC 25.

Joe Hugill

Joe Hugill (via Sky Sports)

After early youth spells at Sunderland and Newcastle United, Hugill’s youth career at Manchester United began in 2020. The 20-year-old centre-forward turned pro in 2023, and has been on loan to several clubs ever since. He is currently out on loan to Wigan Athletic. He is rated 61 on EA Sports FC 25.