Top 5 Manchester City players on loan and their EA Sports FC 25 ratings

A look at some of the Manchester City players on loan and their ratings on the recently released EA Sports FC 25.

Manchester City are arguably the strongest team in club football right now. Pep Guardiola’s men have made winning the EPL a regularity and have made their imposing presence known in Europe in recent years as well.

With a squad depth any team would envy, they also have a talented bunch of players out on loan to several clubs. They have a total of 9 players on loan. Let’s take a deeper look into the same.

Here are 5 Manchester City players on loan and also their ratings on EA Sports FC 25:

Yan Couto

Yan Couto is currently on loan to Borussia Dortmund (via Get Football News)

Yan Couto joined Manchester City back in 2020. Right after his arrival, he was sent on loan to Spanish club Girona for a year. Once again, he was sent on loan, in 2021 – to Braga. And in 2022, Girona wanted him back, this time Couto went back on a two-year loan and was their regular starter. Now, Couto is at Borussia Dortmund. He is rated an impressive 80 on EA Sports FC 25.

Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips in Leeds United colors takes on Mesut Ozil in the 2019-20 FA Cup (Image credit: Getty)

The rather forgotten Kalvin Phillips is still at Manchester City. However, following his signing to the blue side of Manchester, Phillips remained a mere shadow of his Leeds United self. In early 2024, Phillips was sent on loan to West Ham United – a rather horror spell for the Englishman. Once he returned in 2024, Phillips was sent on loan to Ipswich Town, where he currently plays. He is rated 77 on EA Sports FC 25.

Issa Kabore

Issa Kabore is on loan to Benfica (Via TransferMarkt)

Like Yan Cuoto, Issa Kabore was signed by Manchester City in 2020. And he was sent out on loan spells right after his arrival. First to Belgian club, Mechelen, then to Troyes and Marseille in France, before returning to the EPL to now-relegated Luton Town. He is currently out on loan to Benfica. The pacy Burkinabe is rated 73 on EA Sports FC 25.

Maximo Perrone

Another player regularly out on loan spells ever since arrival. The Argentine was signed by Manchester City in 2023, and was loaned out to UD Las Palmas. After a year at the Spanish club, he was sent out on loan to the surging Italian club Como, where he currently plays. The midfielder is rated 71 on EA Sports FC 25.

Kayky

Kayky is on loan to Sparta Rotterdam (via TransferMarkt)

Product of Fluminense youth academy, Kayka was signed by Manchester City in 2021, after one year as a professional for his youth club. In 2022, he was loaned out to Pacos de Ferreira, in 2023 to Bahia, and is currently at Sparta Rotterdam. Kayky is rated 66 on EA Sports FC 25.