Top 5 Liverpool players on loan and their EA Sports FC 25 ratings

A look at some of the Liverpool players on loan and their ratings on the recently-released EA Sports FC 25.

Liverpool have begun the 2024/25 season well under new manager Arne Slot. While a large chunk of the football community doubted the Dutchman, especially because he was filling in the big shoes of Jurgen Klopp, it’s safe to say that he has slotted in well.

Sitting at first in the table after 7 matchdays, Liverpool have just conceded 2 goals this season. Besides a strong squad, they have a decent bunch of players out on loan as well. Let’s take a deeper look into the same.

Here are 5 Chelsea players on loan and also their ratings on EA Sports FC 25:

Stefan Bajcetic

Stefan Bajcetic is on loan to Red Bull Salzburg (via This is Anfield)

After an early youth career at Celta Vigo, Stefan Bajcetic joined Liverpool’s youth academy in 2020. He turned pro in 2022 when he was just 17 years old. To date he has made 12 appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League. After 2 years at the club, the young Spaniard was sent on loan to Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg. He is the highest rated among the Liverpool loanees, with a 72 rated card on EA Sports FC 25.

Nat Phillips

Nat Phillips is 27, and has been a part of Liverpool since 2016. However, he has just made 19 apperances for them in the Premier League. He has been on 6 loan spells (including the current one) since 2019.

Nat Phillips is on loan to Derby County (Via TransferMarkt)

The Englishman from Bolton is currently on loan to Derby County in the EFL Championship. He is rated 71 on EA Sports FC 25.

Ben Doak

Ben Doak is on loan to Middlesbrough FC (via This is Anfield)

Scotland’s Ben Doak is only 18 and is a one to look out for. The rapid winger joined Liverpool in 2022, and this current season is the first time he’s been sent on loan. Doak currently plays for Middlesbrough FC, and his card is rated 66 on EA Sports FC 25.

Rhys Williams

Rhys Williams has been Liverpool through and through. The Englishman joined the club when he was just 10 years old, and turned pro in 2019. Like the aforementioned players, Williams too has been on multiple loan spells since then. He is currently on loan to EFL League Two’s Morecambe. Williams is rated 65 on EA Sports FC 25.

Calvin Ramsay

Calvin Ramsay is on loan to Wigan Athletic (via TransferMarkt)

Another Scottishman in Liverpool’s loanee list. The 21-year-old, after a year as a pro for Aberdeen, joined Liverpool in 2022, and has since been on three loan spells (including the current one). He now plays for Wigan Athletic and is rated the same as Williams, 65, on EA Sports FC 25.