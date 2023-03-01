Top 5 fastest Premier League players in 2023

The Premier League is widely regarded as one of the world’s most competitive and exciting football leagues. The league is home to some of the world’s fastest and most talented footballers. Here, we take a look at some of the fastest players in the Premier League.

While the ultimate goal is to score and win trophies, some players can excite fans with their exceptional speed. Opta recently published a list of the fastest players in the Premier League, and a newcomer has claimed the number one spot.

Mykhailo Mudryk – 36.63 km/h

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – JANUARY 21: Mykhailo Mudryk of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on January 21, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

After snapping Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal for Chelsea in the recently-concluded transfer window, Ukrainian forward Mykhailo Mudryk made an impressive start with the team. In his Premier League debut against Liverpool at Anfield, Mudryk achieved the highest speed of the season, clocking in at 36.63 km/h, in a match that ended in a 0-0 draw.

Even though he only played for 35 minutes as a substitute, Mykhailo Mudryk managed to outshine players such as Mason Mount, Darwin Nunez, and Mo Salah, according to the match ratings provided by Whoscored.com.

Anthony Gordon – 36.61km/h

Anthony Gordon

Everton supporters have had a difficult season thus far, but there is some positive news: their team has the second-fastest player in the Premier League. Anthony Gordon, a talented young player, has generated interest from several top clubs in the past two seasons, and this recent revelation of his impressive speed will surely add to his appeal.

Given the arrival of Sean Dyche, Everton will be looking to improve their position in the standings and avoid relegation. Gordon is expected to play a crucial role as a valuable member of the team.

Everton are currently just one point above the relegation zone, and you can bet on them to beat the drop under Dyche. Remember to also check out sports betting unrestricted by Gamstop for some amazing bonuses and payouts

Darwin Nunez – 36.53 km/h

LEICESTER, ENGLAND – JULY 30: Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates scoring their side’s third goal with teammate Fabio Carvalho during The FA Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at The King Power Stadium on July 30, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Despite criticism for his lack of success in scoring goals this season, Darwin Nunez possesses the talent and speed necessary to thrive in the Premier League. The Uruguayan striker has demonstrated his impressive pace by achieving the third-highest top speed in the league. Additionally, he has contributed to a goal every other game, highlighting his ability to create scoring opportunities.

If Nunez can adjust to the league and improve his finishing skills to convert a greater percentage of the chances provided by his teammates, such as Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, he is sure to become a fan favorite at Anfield.

Erling Haaland – 36.22 km/h

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 22: Erling Haaland of Manchester City holds off pressure from Stefan Bajcetic of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on December 22, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, the Premier League’s prolific goal-scoring machine, Erling Haaland, is included in this list of speedsters. With an incredible record of 25 goals in 19 league appearances, Haaland has already surpassed the goal-scoring records of many players in the league. His impressive combination of speed and power has enabled him to leave his mark in the history books, and it’s only January.

Denis Zakaria – 36.09 km/h

The final player on the list might not be as familiar to some readers. Zakaria, currently on loan from Juventus, is a dynamic midfielder known for his strength and energy. He has made four starts for Graham Potter’s team, boasts a pass completion rate of 90%, and according to Opta’s data, he is the fifth-fastest player in the Premier League.