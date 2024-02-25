Top 5 Facts About Thiago Alcantara That You Probably Didn’t Know

Dive into the mesmerizing realm of Thiago Alcantara, the Spanish football maestro renowned for his dynamic performances on the field. Explore five intriguing facts that illuminate Thiago’s unique playing style, his remarkable rise to prominence in professional football, and the exceptional qualities that distinguish him as a standout player.
Thiago Alcantara Childhood:
Thiago Alcantara do Nascimento, born on April 11, 1991, in San Pietro Vernotico, southern Italy, hails from a wealthy Brazilian family. His parents, Valeria and Mazinho, provided a comfortable upbringing. With his father being a FIFA World Cup winner, Thiago’s path to a football career was clear from an early age. He grew up in a celebrity environment, surrounded by Brazilian football icons. Thiago’s childhood was marked by his father’s sporting achievements, which fueled his aspirations in football. Blessed with his parents’ athletic genes, Thiago’s talent flourished from a young age, setting the stage for his remarkable journey in professional football.
Thiago Alcantara Personal Life:
Thiago Alcantara signed a lucrative contract with Liverpool in April 2017, earning an impressive salary of 12 Million euros (10.4 Million Pound) annually. His estimated net worth is 83 Million Euros (72 Million Pounds), with a market value of 70 Million euros (60.4 Million Pounds). Thiago is married to Julia Vigas, and the couple tied the knot in Catalonia in 2015. They are proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. Thiago’s father, Mazinho, is a former professional footballer who notably won the 1994 FIFA World Cup with Brazil. His younger brother, Rafinha, also followed in his footsteps and is a professional footballer, having played for FC Barcelona, Internazionale, and the Brazilian national team.
Top 5 Interesting Facts About Thiago Alcantara:
1. Son of Brazilian Legend
Thiago Alcantara, son of Brazilian legend Mazinho, was influenced by his father’s successful football career, which included winning the 1994 FIFA World Cup with Brazil and being part of the 1989 Copa America-winning team. Thiago’s versatile playing style, akin to his father’s, sees him switching between attacking and holding midfield roles, showcasing his adaptability on the field.
2. Italy Born Spaniard
Thiago Alcântara was born on April 11, 1991, in San Pietro Vernotico, Italy, to father Mazinho and mother Valeria Alcântara, a Brazilian volleyball player. He is the elder of the two Alcântara brothers who were part of Pep Guardiola’s elite Barcelona squad from 2008 to 2012. Coming from a sporting family, Thiago has always been inclined towards the beautiful game. He holds dual Brazilian-Spanish citizenship due to his father’s nationality.
3. Brother Rafinha Alcantara
Thiago Alcântara’s younger brother, Rafinha, is also a professional football player who began his career at Barcelona and now represents the Brazilian National Team. This makes them one of the unique sibling pairs representing different national sides, with Thiago playing for La Roja. The two shared a bond since their days at La Masia, Barcelona’s youth academy, where they played alongside their cousin, Rodrigo, who currently plays for Leeds United in the Premier League. It’s a true testament to their sporting family upbringing.
4. Played For Two Generational Managers
Thiago Alcântara has had the privilege of playing under some of the most talented managers in world football, including Pep Guardiola and now, following his move to Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp. This makes him one of the only six players to have played under both influential managers. His ability to pick out passes was honed under Guardiola’s tutelage, and his game is expected to continue evolving under Klopp’s guidance.
5. Stunning Trophy Candidate
Thiago Alcântara boasts an impressive trophy cabinet, with accolades from his academy days to his professional career. He won two La Liga titles with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011, as well as the Copa Del Rey and Spanish Supercopa in 2011. Thiago was part of the treble-winning Bayern Munich team in 2011, securing seven consecutive Bundesliga titles, four DFB Pokal trophies, and three DFB Supercup wins since 2013. He also won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2013 with Bayern. Additionally, Thiago clinched the UEFA Champions League in Lisbon in 2020. He had a U17 European Championship win in 2008 and was part of the Spanish U21 side that won consecutive European U21 Championships in 2011 and 2013, earning the Golden Player award in 2013. He was nominated for Europe’s Men’s Best Player for the 2019-20 season.
