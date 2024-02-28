Top 5 Facts About Ronaldo Nazario That You Probably Didn’t Know

Dive into the mesmerizing journey of Ronaldo Nazario, the Brazilian football maestro renowned for his exceptional skill and goal-scoring prowess on the field, and uncover five fascinating facts that illuminate Ronaldo’s illustrious career, his remarkable achievements, and the unique attributes that solidify his status as one of the greatest strikers in the history of the sport.

Ronaldo Nazario Childhood:

Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima, born on September 18, 1976, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is the third child of Nazario de Lima and Sonia dos Santos Barata. Despite growing up in poverty, Ronaldo excelled academically until his parents’ separation at age 11, which led him to drop out of school and spend more time on the streets. It was during this period that he discovered his passion for football and began playing more frequently, showcasing his hidden talent. At age 12, Ronaldo joined a futsal team, where he led the league in goals with an impressive 166 in his first season.

Ronaldo arrives for the official FIFA World Cup 2026 brand #WeAre26 campaign launch in Los Angeles, California on May 17, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

Ronaldo Nazario Personal Life:

Ronaldo has had a multifaceted personal life beyond his early years and illustrious football career. After retiring from professional football, he has ventured into various business pursuits, including owning a majority stake in the Spanish football club Real Valladolid. Ronaldo’s personal life has also been in the spotlight due to his relationships and family; he is a father to four children, each from a different relationships. His philanthropic efforts are notable as well, with active participation in UN development projects and charity football matches to raise funds for various causes. Ronaldo’s journey from a football legend to a successful businessman and devoted father showcases his ability to excel beyond the pitch, contributing significantly to society and the sports world.

Top 5 Interesting Facts About Ronaldo Nazario:

1. Played with the name Ronaldinho till 1999 for his country

During the 1994 World Cup, Ronaldo was just 17 years old and served as an unused substitute when he was included in the Brazilian squad, which ultimately won the tournament. The Brazilian team already had another player named Ronaldo Rodrigues de Jesus, who was commonly referred to as “Ronaldo” or “Big Ronaldo.” As a result, the 17-year-old Ronaldo was nicknamed “Ronaldinho,” which translates to “Little Ronaldo” in Portuguese. This distinction was made to differentiate between the two players. Eventually, another youngster with the same name, Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, joined the squad, solidifying the need for the nickname. As a result, Ronaldo de Assis Moreira became the world-famous “Ronaldinho” that we all know, while the original Ronaldo retained his original name for the rest of his career.

Ronaldo Nazario attends a ceremony organized by the Brazilian Football Confederation to honour the 2002 FIFA World Champions on the 20th anniversary. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

2. The youngest recipient of the Ballon d’Or honours

Ronaldo joined FC Barcelona from PSV Eindhoven for a world record fee of £19 million in 1996 at the age of 20. He made an immediate impact, scoring 47 goals in 49 appearances, leading Barcelona to victory in the Spanish Cup and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup. At just 21 years old, he won the FIFA Player of the Year award and the coveted French football Ballon d’Or prize in 1997. This achievement remains unparalleled, with only Michael Owen coming close to breaking Ronaldo’s record when he won the Ballon d’Or in 2001.

3. Giving Nesta his worst experience

The UEFA Cup final in 1998 in Paris between Inter Milan and Lazio transformed Ronaldo’s reputation from a world-class player to a phenomenon. The match was anticipated as a showdown between Ronaldo and Lazio’s Alessandro Nesta, but it turned out to be one-sided. Inter defeated Lazio 3-0, with Ronaldo scoring the final goal. Nesta admitted it was the worst experience of his career, as Ronaldo proved unstoppable.

4. Ronaldo received a standing ovation at Old Trafford

On April 23, 2003, Old Trafford saw a European classic as Manchester United faced Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final. Ronaldo delivered a remarkable performance, scoring a hat-trick in a 4-3 victory for the Red Devils. Following his exceptional feat, he was substituted to a surprising standing ovation from the crowd and Madrid directors, a moment that even took the player aback.

5. The Brazilian suffered from hypothyroidism

In the latter part of his career, two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo faced criticism and body-shaming from fans, media, and even fellow managers due to weight gain. His retirement in 2011, attributed to health reasons, revealed his battle with hypothyroidism. Ronaldo disclosed that he had been receiving hormone injections to manage the condition, but they were subsequently banned by regulatory authorities, leading to his decision to retire from professional football.

Ronaldo poses upon arrival to attend the Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony in Paris on February 27, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

