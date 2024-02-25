Top 5 Facts About Mason Mount That You Probably Didn’t Know

Dive into the captivating world of Mason Mount, the English football prodigy celebrated for his dynamic performances on the field. Explore five intriguing facts that shed light on Mount’s unique playing style, his remarkable rise to prominence in professional football, and the qualities that distinguish him as a standout player.

Mason Mount Childhood:

Mason Tony Mount, born on January 10, 1999, in Portsmouth, Hampshire, is the son of Debbie and Tony Mount. His father, Tony, previously played non-league football and later coached local clubs like Havant Town. As a child, Mason played for Boarhunt Rovers and United Services Portsmouth. At just 4 years old, he began training weekly at the academies of Portsmouth and Chelsea. Mount cites Frank Lampard, Luka Modric, and Andres Iniesta as his favourite players and eventually joined Chelsea in 2005, marking the beginning of his football journey. His early exposure to football and admiration for iconic players laid the foundation for his successful career in professional football.

Mason Mount of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Luton Town. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Mason Mount Personal Life:

Mason Mount has shared a close friendship with fellow England international Declan Rice since childhood. During his formative years, he supported Portsmouth and idolized former players like Peter Crouch, Jermain Defoe, and Nwankwo Kanu. Mount attended Purbrook Park School and in 2021, became a patron of the charity Together for Short Lives.

However, he also faced challenges, being targeted in a campaign of harassment by TikToker Orla Melissa Sloan between 2021 and 2023. Sloan was convicted of stalking Mount and his former teammate Billy Gilmour, as well as harassment against Ben Chilwell. Despite this, Mount continues to thrive in his football career and is in a relationship with Chloe Wealleans-Watts. His financial standing includes a net worth of 21.8 million Euros (20 million Pounds).

Top 5 Facts About Mason Mount:

1. Living his dad’s dream

Mason Mount’s football journey began at an early age, influenced by his father, Tony Mount, a former non-league footballer and coach. Tony enrolled Mason in Baorhunt FC’s football academy at just four years old, instilling values of hard work and dedication. Mason attributes his development as a player to his father’s guidance, emphasizing the importance of defensive contributions alongside attacking prowess on the pitch.

Mason Mount of Manchester United celebrates following the team’s victory during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

2. His father called an emergency family meeting

In 2014, Mason Mount faced a crucial decision at just 15 years old: whether to accept a scholarship at Chelsea or explore other enticing offers. Despite concerns about Chelsea’s transfer policy favouring established stars over youth talent, Mount’s resolve to pursue his dreams at his boyhood club remained unshaken. His family supported his decision, trusting in his determination to succeed and make a mark at Chelsea.

3. Best friends with Declan Rice

Mason Mount and Declan Rice share a deep bond that spans over 12 years, beginning when they met at Chelsea’s Cobham Academy at the age of eight. Both aspiring footballers progressed from dreaming of professional contracts and England call-ups to achieving them. Despite Mount staying at Chelsea and Rice becoming a key player at West Ham, their friendship endured. They remain close friends, often hanging out in London and even playing football together, though Mount faced criticism for violating COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in 2020.

4. ‘The Golden Player’ for the Three Lions at U-19 European Championships

Mason Mount’s impressive journey began with his success in Chelsea’s youth ranks from 2015 to 2017, where he won the FA Youth Cup twice and the UEFA Youth League. His standout performances continued as he was named the Golden Player for England at the UEFA European U-19 Championship in 2017, leading his team to victory with two goals and three assists. This success established Mount as one of England’s most promising young talents and earned him a call-up to the senior national team in 2018 after a successful loan spell at Derby County.

5. A Pompey fan growing up

Mason Mount has been associated with Stamford Bridge since the age of six but was born in Portsmouth and grew up in a family supporting Portsmouth FC. His earliest football memory was attending a Pompey game at age four or five, where he was captivated by the electrifying atmosphere at Fratton Park. Mount cherishes these memories and still appreciates the vibrant atmosphere at the stadium.

Mason Mount of Manchester United reacts during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Newcastle United. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

