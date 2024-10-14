Top 5 Chelsea players on loan and their EA Sports FC 25 ratings

A look at some of the Chelsea players on loan and their ratings on the recently-released EA Sports FC 25.

Chelsea have a whole army of a squad. The London club became notoriously known for stacking players ever since their recent owner Todd Boehly’s arrival.

Less surprisingly, Chelsea have loaned a massive number of players this year, which in itself could make up a squad. To be precise, the Blues have a whopping 20 players out on loan, much higher than the rest of the EPL teams.

The London club have some big names among those 20 loanees as well. Let’s take a deeper look into the same.

Here are 5 Chelsea players on loan and also their ratings on EA Sports FC 25:

Raheem Sterling

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – JANUARY 01: Raheem Sterling of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea FC at City Ground on January 01, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling has been at all the top clubs in the EPL, except Manchester United. Beginning his career at Liverpool, the English attacker became a big name during his time at Manchester City, and is also among the top scorer for the Cityzens. After nearly 8 years there, he joined Chelsea in 2022, and is now out on loan at Arsenal. Sterling is rated an impressive 81 on EA Sports FC 25.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga has struggled at Chelsea (Credits: Getty Images)

Kepa has been at the club since 2018. But he never delivered to the expectations. Safe to say, he was never his Athletic Bilbao self at the London Club. After five years, Kepa first left on loan to Real Madrid in 2023, before returning to Chelsea again. Now, he is once again out on loan, this to an EPL club – AFC Bournemouth, and has been getting starts. He is rated 79 on EA Sports FC 25.

Djordje Petrovic

Another goalkeeper out on loan. Petrovic was impressive in a rather lackluster 2023/24 season for Chelsea. He made 23 league starts last year, and is now out on loan to Strasbourg. Like Kepa, Petrovic is also rated 79 on EA Sports FC 25.

Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah (via X)

Trevoh Chalobah has been Chelsea through and through. Rising through the youth ranks at the club, the England national went on loan to Ipswich Town in his very first year, back in 2018. Two more loan spells to Huddersfield Town and Lorient FC followed, and now he is once again out on loan, to Crystal Palace. He is rated a decent 78 on EA Sports FC 25.

Armando Broja

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 08: Armando Broja of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their team’s third goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

After an impressive loan spell at Southampton FC, a lot was expected from Chelsea youth product Armando Broja. But the Albanian striker never struck it rich for the Blues. He is now out on loan to Everton and has a rating of 73 on EA Sports FC 25.