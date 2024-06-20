Top 5 latest Chelsea fan chants

Hearing the roar of the home crowd is a thrill that few soccer games can match; this is no different for Chelsea fans worldwide. If you are lucky enough to witness and experience the atmosphere inside Stamford Bridge with all those chants and songs sung across all the stands, it would be a moment to remember for a lifetime for any die-hard Chelsea fan.

As for others watching from their homes and screaming those chants at their TVs, it still can be a heart-warming experience, as the enjoyment of football fans could be at its peak along with destructive performance from the Chelsea players on the field. Thus, here are the top 5 latest chants for all the Chelsea supporters, whether they are attending the team’s match from the stands or just enjoying a quiet home show from the comfort of their house.

5. CHELSEA, CHELSEA, CHELSEA…

The oldest but all-time favourite Chelsea chant. If nothing is going on the field or the stands are just filling in, fans can just sing this chant to support the team and motivate the players to perform their best on the field. Fans just love to do it when they are not singing anything else, they just start singing, Chelsea, Chelsea, Chelsea!!!

4. CAREFREE CHANT

An old traditional chant, usually sung throughout the stadium when Chelsea is trailing but fans want to show support for their team despite that. It is a good enough song to obliterate the morale of the opposition at Chelsea’s home.

“CAREFREE, WHEREVER WE MAY BE WE ARE THE FAMOUS CFC AND WE DON’T GIVE A F*CK, WHOEVER YOU MAY BE, ‘COS WE ARE THE FAMOUS CFC…”

3. TEN MEN WENT TO MOW

One of the old classic songs, “Ten Men Went To Mow,” is a common song to be sung on the Stamford Bridge. The song basically starts from One Man and goes all the way to Ten Men in a synchronic order, always finishing with “Chelsea, Chelsea, Chelsea!!!”. This song is a commonality inside the Chelsea stadium, just sung to demotivate the opponents, breaking their confidence into pieces.

” ONE MAN WENT TO MOW, WENT TO MOW A MEADOW, MEADOW! ONE MAN AND HIS DOG, SPOT! WENT TO MOW A MEADOW, TWO MEN WENT TO MOW, WENT TO MOW A MEADOW, MEADOW! TWO MEN, ONE MAN AND HIS DOG, SPOT! WENT TO MOW A MEADOW,” etc,etc. Chelsea fans pre match at Newcastle! 👏



“Ten men went to mow,

Went to mow a meadow,

MEADOW!

Ten men, nine men, eight men, seven men, six men,

five men, four men, three men, two men, one man and his dog, SPOT!

Went to mow a meadow,



Chelsea!, Chelsea!” ⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/7GIjNtdrUK — Chris Wright 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@chriswrightzz) October 31, 2021

2. BLUE IS THE COLOR CHANT

One of the most popular chants, if not the best, is “Blue Is The Color Chant.” It is always sung after every Chelsea win. No matter whether the win was dominating or scrappy, this song brings light to Chelsea players’ eyes and the fans appreciate their efforts through this song after their well-deserved performance in the match.

” BLUE IS THE COLOR, FOOTBALL IS THE GAME; WE ARE ALL TOGETHER AND WINNING IS OUR AIM; SO CHEER US ON THROUGH THE SUN AND RAIN; CAUSE CHELSEA CHELSEA IS OUR NAME HERE AT THE BRIDGE, WHETHER RAIN OR FINE; WE CAN SHINE ALL THE TIME; HOME OR AWAY, COME SEE US PLAY; YOU’RE WELCOME ANY DAY BLUE IS THE COLOR, FOOTBALL IS THE GAME; WE ARE ALL TOGETHER AND WINNING IS OUR AIM; SO CHEER US ON THROUGH THE SUN AND RAIN; CAUSE CHELSEA CHELSEA IS OUR NAME COME TO THE SHED AND WE’LL WELCOME YOU; WEAR YOUR BLUE AND SEE US THROUGH; SING LOUD AND CLEAR UNTIL THE GAME IS DONE; SING CHELSEA EVERYONE BLUE IS THE COLOR, FOOTBALL IS THE GAME; WE ARE ALL TOGETHER AND WINNING IS OUR AIM; SO CHEER US ON THROUGH THE SUN AND RAIN; CAUSE CHELSEA CHELSEA IS OUR NAME (2X) “

1. FLYING HIGH, UP IN THE SKY

The most-recognized and sung football song in the world, “Flying High, Up In The Sky,” is such an old classic that even football-crazy grandparents teach their grandchildren this song right from their childhood, and many die-hard Chelsea fans can reconcile with that fact as of now. This song is undoubtedly on the No. 1 position in my list of Chelsea fan chants, as it holds a significant heritage dating back to old times for the club and its fans and players.

“FLYING HIGH, UP IN THE SKY WE’LL KEEP THE BLUE FLAG FLYING HIGH, FROM STAMFORD BRIDGE TO WEMBLEY WE’LL KEEP THE BLUE FLAG FLYING HIGH….”

These five chants are definitely some of the Chelsea supporters’ favourites, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Chelsea fans, known for their loud and proud singing at Stamford Bridge, have tons of other chants they sing. If you’re new to the Chelsea scene and want to learn more, there are many more songs and chants out there to discover. The more you explore, the better you’ll understand the energy and passion that Chelsea fans bring to every match.