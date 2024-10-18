Top 5 Aston Villa players on loan and their EA Sports FC 25 ratings

A look at some of the Aston Villa players on loan and their ratings on the recently-released EA Sports FC 25.

Aston Villa are slowly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the English Premier League. In fact, they have been making massive waves in the UEFA Champions League as well, in their very first season in Europe’s premier competition. All thanks to their manager, former Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

Unai Emery (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Emery has made Villa fans dream again, as they slowly slot in as a top 5 club in the English Premier League. After impressive performances in recent seasons, they have quite a strong squad now, so much so that, they have a staggering 15 players out on loan. Let’s take a deeper look into the same.

Here are 5 Aston Villa players on loan and also their ratings on EA Sports FC 25:

Philippe Coutinho

The Brazilian midfield magician is still at the club. Having joined the club in 2022, after a loan spell there in the early part of 2022, Coutinho made quite a few appearances before going on loan to Al-Duhail in 2023. He is now on loan to Vasco da Gama, the Brazilian club he played for back in 2008 (to 2010). Since Vasco da Gama isn’t available as a playable team on EA Sports FC 25, Coutinho doesn’t feature in the game.

Alex Moreno

Alex Moreno joined Aston Villa in the 2023 winter window. Having made 40 appearances for them in the league, he left for Nottingham Forest on loan in 2024. The left-back is rated an impressive 79 on EA Sports FC 25.

Leander Dendoncker

Leander Dendoncker during his first stint with Anderlecht (via X)

Leander Dendoncker could never recreate his Wolverhampton Wanderer’s self at Aston Villa. After joining them in 2022, he has made 36 appearances in the league for Villa so far. He first left on loan to Napoli in early 2024, before going on loan to Anderlecht in the second half of 2024 (where he currently plays). Dendoncker is rated 75 on EA Sports FC 25.

Enzo Barrenechea

Enzo Barrenechea, the Argentine was signed by Aston Villa only in 2024. Right after his arrival, he was sent on loan to Valencia (for whom he currently plays for). The defensive midfielder is rated a decent 71 on EA Sports 25.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

It’s been over three years since Kaine Kesler-Hayden turned pro after having spent his youth career at Aston Villa. However, he has just made only 3 league apperances for the Villans. The reason – he has been on multiple loan spells ever since signing for the club. He is now out on loan to Preston North End, and is rated 66 on EA Sports FC 25.