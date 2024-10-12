A look at some of the Arsenal players on loan and their ratings on the recently-released EA Sports FC 25.

Arsenal have become a massive force in Europe in recent years. Although they do not have any trophies to boast in recent years, teams do fear facing the North London Club.

However, there has been a problem Arsenal have faced in recent years while challenging for the title. A thin squad. The Gunners’ title run has taken a hit in recent years due to a lack of squad depth that their rivals Manchester City are strong at.

Talking about squads, here is a look at the top 5 Arsenal players on loan and their EA Sports FC 25 ratings.

Fabio Vieira

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Fabio Vieira of Arsenal in action during the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal FC and AS Monaco at Emirates Stadium on August 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The young Portuguese who arrived from Porto in 2022, never really got going and did not live up to the hype. Making only appearances off the bench most of the times, Vieira was sent back on loan to Porto in 2024. The midfielder is rated 77 on EA Sports FC 25.

Reiss Nelson

Reiss Nelson of Arsenal back in 2017

The promising young Englishman is only 24 still. Although he has gone on multiple loan spells, Nelson has never really left Arsenal. He is currently on loan to Fulham, joining promising former Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe in attack. Nelson is rated a decent 75 on EA Sports FC 25.

Albert Sambi Lokonga

Another Arsenal midfielder who joined the club with a potential promising future. Handpicked and advised to sign by the legendary Thierry Henry, the Belgian was often a subject of criticism by the Arsenal fans. After a couple of seasons with only a handful of starts, Sambi Lokonga went on loan to Crystal Palace in 2023, before moving to Luton Town on a season-long loan. He is now again on loan to La Liga club, Sevilla. He is rated 75 on EA Sports FC 25.

Nuno Tavares

Nuno Tavares during his time at Benfica

Nuno Tavares, another Portugues who found the going tough at Arsenal. Tavares arrived at Arsenal in 2021, and was sent on loan to Marseille the very next season, and was a regular starter there. He then again went on loan to Nottingham Forest, and now is currently on loan to Lazio. He is rated 74 on EA Sports FC 25, a silver card.

Karl Hein

Karl Hein has been a part of Arsenal since 2018. In six years at the club he has gone on two loan spells, having made just one start for the North London club which came in 2022 in EFL Cup against Brighton and Hove Albion. He is now on loan to Real Valladolid and is rated 64 on EA Sports FC 25.