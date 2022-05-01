Even though the US Men’s national team doesn’t hold much success, it’s growing rapidly and here we learn about the top 10 USMNT players of all time.

10. Tab Ramos

Tab Ramos (Credit: si.com)

Ramos earns a position on our list because of his ability to dribble past opponents with ease. Ramos, a slick striker, may not have had the league’s finest goal-scoring record, but his ability to set up his teammates was unmatched.

Before returning to the MetroStars, he spent five years in the Spanish league and appeared in over 120 games. Ramos’ assist on Paul Caliguiri’s goal against Trinidad and Tobago in 1989 helped the US qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 40 years.

9. Damarcus Beasley

Damarcus Beasley (Photo by (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

With 126 appearances and 17 goals, Beasley is the seventh most capped player in USMNT history. In his professional career, he has scored more goals in the Champions League than any other American player. He started his career with the Chicago Fire, where he played 98 games and scored 14 goals.

He then moved to PSV Eindhoven, where he scored four goals in the 2004–2005 UEFA Champions League. After that, he played in the Scottish Premier League for Manchester City and Rangers before returning to the United States. In his senior season, Beasley made 427 appearances and scored 46 goals.

8. Cobi Jones

Cobi Jones (Credit: Transfer market)

Cobi Jones was a rugged, goal-scoring midfielder for the LA Galaxy who became a legend. He was the most capped player in the US national team’s history.

Jones was one of the first players to return to the United States after the league’s inception in 1996, spending 11 years with the Galaxy and winning two MLS Cups. He scored 70 goals in 306 appearances for the Galaxy, including a spectacular season in 1998 when he scored 19 goals in 24 games.

7. Eric Wynalda

Eric Wynalda (Photo credit should read MONICA DAVEY/AFP via Getty Images)

Wynalda is recognised as a forefather of American football. With 34 goals and 106 appearances, he was the all-time top goal scorer for the national team until Michael Donovan arrived. In 1992, the attacker made history by becoming the first American to play in the Bundesliga.

He played 61 games for FB Saarbrücken in two years, scoring 21 goals. He spent the second half of his career in America, playing for teams like the Miami Fusion, Chicago Fire, and Bakersfield Brigade before retiring and becoming a commentator. In his senior career, Wynalada has played in 220 games and scored 64 goals.

6. Tim Howard

Tim Howard (Credit: TransferMarket)

In the United States, Tim Howard is the most well-known goalkeeper. His official title was “Secretary of Defense.” During the 2014 World Cup, he made history by saving 16 goals for the USMNT against Belgium, breaking the record for most saves in a World Cup match.

He has the most caps of any goalkeeper in USMNT history. He was signed by Manchester United in 2004, but due to his erratic performances, he was loaned to Everton in 2006, where he built a name for himself. He played for this club for most of his career, making 414 appearances before returning to the United States to finish his career.

5. Michael Bradley

Michael Bradley (Credit: sportingnews.com)

Bradley’s lung-busting performances as a box-to-box midfielder earned him much praise and plenty of European experience. With 151 caps for the national team, he is America’s third most capped player.

Before joining Toronto FC, he played in over 60 games in Holland, Germany, and Italy, and won the MLS Cup in 2017.

4. Brian McBride

Brian McBride (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With 96 caps and 30 goals, Brian McBride is the sixth all-time goal scorer for the United States Men’s National Team. He was a member of three World Cups and even returned from retirement to head the 2008 Beijing Olympic team.

He scored 137 goals and assisted on 137 goals in 417 appearances for his club. He temporarily played for a variety of European clubs without really making an impact until he joined Fulham, where his performances steadily improved year after year.

In his four years with the squad, McBride scored 33 goals. He is one of the club’s most popular players, with a pub named after him in Fulham.

3. Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic (Credit: espn.in)

Without a question, Christian Pulisic is the best American football player on the globe right now. He is a winger who plays as an offensive midfielder. When he was just 16 years old, he joined Borussia Dortmund.

His performances with the U17 squad were so impressive that he was quickly promoted to the main team. He joined Chelsea FC of the English Premier League in January 2019. His transfer cost $71.3 million, making him one of the most expensive athletes in American history.

When he was first called up to the USMNT, he was only 18 years old, and he has since scored 14 goals. Despite the fact that Pulisic is only 23 years old, he is largely recognised as the best American player of his generation.

2. Clint Dempsey

Clint Dempsey (Credit: si.com)

Dempsey’s track record speaks for itself. Being a courageous, tireless, attack-minded player with a lethal eye for goal, he achieved the US men’s team record for most goals scored with 57.

He scored in each of his three FIFA World Cup appearances, notably against Ghana in 2014, when he scored the fifth-fastest goal in tournament history. Dempsey made his name in the Premier League with Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur, and he is Fulham’s all-time top-flight goal scorer with 50 goals.

1. Landon Donovan

Landon Donovan (Credit: Goal.com)

Landon Donovan, a six-time MLS Cup winner, also owns the league record for most assists (136). Donovan began his career with Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, then went on loan to the San Jose Earthquakes before joining the LA Galaxy and permanently returning to the United States. He was loaned out to Bayern Munich and Everton, where he quickly became a fan favourite.

Donovan holds the record for most assists and goals with the US Men’s Soccer Team. He’s also the first player in his country’s history to score 50 goals and provide 50 assists. As a visionary midfielder with a proven capacity to score goals, Donovan is unrivalled among his American competitors.

