The Glasgow Rangers or simply ‘Rangers’ are the most successful team in Scottish football and here we learn about the top 10 Rangers players of all time.

10. Derek Johnstone

Derek Johnstone (Credit: Facebook)

Derek Johnstone played for Glasgow Rangers for over 14 years, making 546 games. With the club, he won 14 trophies. Johnstone was a versatile player who could play as a striker, midfielder, and central defender, but he was best known for his 210 goals for Rangers. In 1970, he made his Rangers debut at the age of sixteen. He was also a member of the 1972 Cup Winners’ Cup-winning team.

9. Brian Laudrup

Brian Laudrup (Credit: SkySports)

Brian Laudrup is the most well-known foreigner to have ever played for the Blues. The Danish offensive midfielder played over 100 times for Rangers and scored 33 goals, including a magnificent effort in the 1996 Scottish Cup Final, in which he scored two goals and set up three more. Before retiring in 2000, Laudrup had a successful career that included stops at Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Fiorentina, and Chelsea.

8. Jörg Albertz

Jörg Albertz (Credit: Rangers Football Club)

Albertz was one of the most loved players among Rangers fans throughout his five-year tenure at the club. He was gifted with the ability to score beautiful free kicks and icy penalties. His left foot was a rocket at the time, and he was one of the greatest in the country. The German midfielder wreaked havoc on Celtic on multiple occasions, scoring eight goals in the process. In 182 appearances for the Teddy Bears, he scored 82 goals. He is one of the all-time great Rangers FC players.

7. Jim Baxter

Jim Baxter (Credit: Pinterest)

Jim Baxter is possibly the greatest Scottish player of all time. He was a brilliant and skilled player who is recognised as one of the finest Scottish footballers of all time. In five years with the Rangers, the Scottish midfielder won ten trophies, including three Scottish League First Division titles, three Scottish Cups, and four Scottish League Cups. In addition, he is a member of the Scottish Hall of Fame. Due to his gambling and drinking issues, which led him to resign at the age of 31, he didn’t have the world-class career he deserved.

6. Barry Ferguson

Barry Ferguson (Credit: dailyrecord.co.uk)

Between stints at Blackburn Rovers, Barry Ferguson spent the majority of his career at Rangers. From 2000 to 2003, and then again from 2005 and 2009, he served as the club’s captain at the tender age of 22. Ferguson won the Scottish Premier League five times, the Scottish Cup five times, the Scottish League Cup five times, and the Scottish League Cup five times, as well as a triple in 2003. He was a dedicated player who excelled in every element of his game. Ferguson has 82 appearances in European tournaments, making him the club’s all-time European appearances leader.

5. Richard Gough

Richard Gough (Image: SNS)

When he signed for the Gers in 1987, Swedish-born Richard Gough made history as the first-ever Scotsman to be sold for more than £1 million. The 6’0″ centre-back went on to lead the squad on their route to the famed “Nine in a Row” of league title triumphs, and he played approximately 300 games for the club during his decade at Ibrox. Gough also played for Scotland on a regular basis, earning 61 caps in the process.

4. Ally McCoist

Ally McCoist (Credit: Getty)

During his prime, Ally McCoist was one of Europe’s most lethal strikers. Ally scored 350 goals in15 years with the Rangers. In 1992 and 1993, he also won the European Golden Boot, a feat that no other Scottish player has accomplished.

During the club’s difficult times, he even took over as manager to assist his team. He was named ‘Scottish Player of the Year’ in 1992. He has won 10 Scottish Premier Division championships and nine Scottish Cups in his career.

3. Davie Cooper

Davie Cooper (Credit: SNS Group)

Davie Cooper was once called the finest player he had ever played against by Dutch football star Ruud Gullit, who included him in his Greatest XI in Four Four Two magazine.

In his 12 years in Glasgow, the Scottish left-winger made 377 appearances for Rangers, and his goal against Celtic in the 1979 Dryburgh Cup Final is considered by some to be the greatest goal of all time.

2. Andy Goram

Andy Goram (Credit: YouTube)

Goram played for a number of clubs, but he is most recognised for his stint with Rangers in the 1990s.

Despite heavy competition from his successor Stefan Klos, the Scotland international gained the nickname “The Goalie” and was recently selected as the team’s greatest ever goalie.

The Bury-born goalkeeper made 185 appearances for the Teddy Bears, as well as a brief stint with Manchester United.

1. John Greig

John Greig (Credit: Rangers football club)

Many people believe John Greig to be the greatest Ranger in history. Greig spent his whole career with the Rangers, from 1961 to 1978. He appeared in 755 games for the team. A total of 120 goals for a centre back says much about his accomplishments at the club.

Fans recall him as the winner of the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1972. He was the team captain at the time. In Barcelona, the club defeated Dynamo Moscow to win the title. Rangers have won only one European trophy to date. He also made at least 44 appearances for Scotland.