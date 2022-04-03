Footballers and Tattoos are quite contemporary in this current generation. Let’s look at the top 10 Footballers without any Tattoos.

Many football players around the world have several tattoos which mostly have personal sentiments attached to them. One of the main reasons behind getting tattoos is that they often represent some hidden message and life experiences.

Many top players in the world from Lionel Messi to David Beckham have got tattoos. For example in 2018, Messi began filling his right leg just above the ankle with the names and birthdays of all three sons on his. However, there are a few top footballers who didn’t paint any tattoos due to personal reasons. Here’s a look at some of the top 10 footballers without Tattoos.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Arguably one of the best players in the World. He is the most prominent player on the list of top footballers without tattoos. The 5 time Ballon d’Or winner, highest goalscorer in Champions League history is not interested in tattoos.

Cristiano Ronaldo does not wear any tattoos (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

He does not have tattoos because he donates blood regularly to help people, especially those in need. While speaking in an interview he explained:

“I don’t have tattoos because I donate blood very often. “It’s a simple process and then you feel happy because you know you are helping another person.”

2. Mo Salah

Another on the list is Mohamed Salah who is also known as the “Egyptian King” and is probably one of the simplest footballers of all time. One of the most important players for Liverpool who played a pivotal role in winning the UEFA Champions League in 2019. He is regarded as one of the best players in the world.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates his goal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

He doesn’t have any tattoos on his body probably because of his religion and tries to focus more on his performance. When asked about the reason for no tattoos he said,

“I don’t have tattoos, I don’t change hairstyles, I don’t know how to dance. I just want to play football.”

3. N’Golo Kante

The one man who has made a name for himself in recent times. Probably one of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now. He is a World Cup winner, and Champions League winner and had one of the biggest impacts on a football field in the current times.

He leads a very low-key lifestyle and doesn’t go with the trend of getting tattoos. Kante is one of the top players with no tattoos or fancy hairstyles.

4. Sadio Mane

The Senegal legend recently helped his team qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. He has done wonders for Liverpool and has won 1 Premier League title, 1 UEFA Champions League, 1 UEFA Super Cup, and 1 FIFA Club World Cup.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool FC)

He does not wear tattoos because of his religion, Islam where it is prohibited to have any. He doesn’t possess luxurious cars and mostly focuses on his football. He does charity work a lot of times.

5. Robert Lewandowski

The Polish Striker is regarded as one of the best strikers in recent years. He has done wonders for Bayern Munich with 6 successive Bundesliga titles, 3 DFB-Pokals, 4 German Super Cups, 1 UEFA Champions League, 1 UEFA Super Cup, and 1 FIFA Clubs World Cup.

Robert Lewandowski (Talk Sport)

Lewandowski doesn’t have any tattoos on his body as he prefers to stay simple and focus only on football. He is one of the top players in the World at the moment without any tattoos.

6. Gareth Bale

Bale has shown his potential in world football. He has won 2 LaLiga titles, 1 Copa del Rey, 1 Spanish Super Cup, 4 Champions League titles, 2 UEFA Super Cups, as well as 3 FIFA Club World Cups with Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale (Euro Sport)

He doesn’t wear any tattoos because his father has not permitted him to do so. He did not want to cross the lines as his father is strictly against all this fancy stuff.

7. Kylian Mbappe

This young French player has created havoc in the footballing world with his incredible dribbling and goal-scoring abilities. He is a world cup winner at the age of 23. One of the best players in the world at the moment.

Kylian Mbappe (MARCA)

Mbappe has decided not to wear any tattoos on his body as the reason could be that he is still young and wants to give complete devotion to football only.

8. Alexis Sanchez

The Chilean forward is another player on the list with no tattoos. Current Inter Milan players have won a LaLiga title, 1 Copa del Rey, 2 Spanish Super Cups, 1 UEFA Super Cup, and 1 FIFA Clubs World Cup with Barcelona.

Alexis Sanchez (Talk Sport)

Sanchez doesn’t wear any tattoos on his body despite having a great shape as he likes to keep it simple and not too fancy. He is considered one of the top footballers with no tattoos.

9. Andres Iniesta

The Spanish and Barcelona legend has won it all from the FIFA World Cup to UEFA Champions League with Barcelona. He is probably the greatest midfielder of all time.

Andreas Iniesta (Euro Sport)

Iniesta is one of the few footballers without any tattoos, maybe because his only passion was to do wonders on the football field. Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola once revealed why Iniesta does not wear any tattoos.

“Iniesta doesn’t dye his hair, he does not wear earrings and he hasn’t got any tattoos. Maybe that makes him unattractive to the media but he is the best!”

10. David Luiz

The last name on the list is Brazilian Star defender David Luiz. He has won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and also reached the semi-finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

David Luiz (ESPN)

Luiz doesn’t have any tattoos because he is a devout Catholic like most South Americans and wearing tattoos is prohibited. However, he likes to keep it simple and focus on only football.

Read More: